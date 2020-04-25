NFL Rumors: Latest on Leonard Fournette, Trent Williams Trade Markets and More

John Raoux/Associated Press

With the first two rounds of the NFL draft in the rearview, teams may be more inclined to engage in trades. While there is plenty of value to be found in the final four rounds of the draft, finding players who will be ready to start in Week 1 will be a challenge.

This could benefit teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins, who are looking to trade veterans. What won't help is the fact that many teams have already addressed the positions played by those Jacksonville and Washington are trying to unload.

The Jaguars have tried to deal both running back Leonard Fournette and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue but have had little luck. According to Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, the Jaguars may have to discount both players to move them.

Jacksonville should still be able to get something worthwhile for Ngakoue, who is a young and productive pass-rusher—he's logged at least 8.0 sacks in each of his four seasons. Dealing Fournette will be much trickier, especially after teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens drafted running backs.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jacksonville even tried to sell Fournette to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but couldn't get a deal done.

Tampa instead added Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn.

It feels unlikely that the Jaguars will be able to move Fournette for anything more than a late Day 3 pick. Given the talent often available among undrafted free agents, even that may be out of the question.

The Redskins could have an equally tough time moving Trent Williams, especially with three rounds of the draft complete.

The Cleveland Browns, for example, once viewed Williams as a backup plan at tackle. However, they grabbed Alabama's Jedrick Wills in the first round and never viewed a trade as a serious option.

"The Browns weren't sweating out the first round because they had contingency plans for the worst-case scenario of all four tackles—especially their top three—being gone," Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com wrote. "One was trading for Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, but they weren't in hot pursuit."

The Minnesota Vikings were an option, but Williams nixed that idea, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport: "At some point over the course of today, Williams made it known he would rather not go to the Minnesota Vikings. Essentially, that ended the trade right there."

The Vikings also drafted a tackle, Boise State's Ezra Cleveland.

All is not lost for the Vikings, however. According to Julie Donaldson of NBC Sports Washington, at least one NFC Team—possibly the San Francisco 49ers—is still interested in Williams:

If San Francisco could get Williams on the cheap, it would make sense to bolster the line ahead of another potential Super Bowl run.

Another team with a tricky trade scenario on its hands is the Carolina Panthers. According to Rapoport, teams have been interested in acquiring wideout Curtis Samuel, and now the Panthers are willing to deal:

The problem is that Samuel likely would have had more trade value ahead of the draft. A whopping 13 wide receivers were selected in the first two rounds alone, meaning that several receiver-needy teams have already added pass-catchers.

Carolina may be able to find a suitor among teams that missed out on a wideout early. However, it may also have to wait until the draft has run its course and teams have finished picking the bones of the undrafted free-agent pool.

Samuel is entering his fourth NFL season and is coming off a 54-catch, 627-yard campaign. If he is still available by training camp, he could become a prime target for receiver-needy teams.