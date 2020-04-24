Chase Claypool's Fantasy Outlook with Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers added another offensive weapon in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday, selecting Notre Dame wideout Chase Claypool.

That gives quarterback Ben Roethlisberger another weapon alongside JuJu Smith-Schuster. So, how should fantasy football players feel about Claypool?

Let's break down Claypool's game to start. He's big (6'4" and 238 pounds), fast (4.42 40-yard dash) and was productive in 2019, catching 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. He'll likely be best utilized as a possession receiver and red-zone threat at the next level. He tends to win at the point of attack on contested throws.

While he does have good top-end speed, he doesn't get great separation at the line of scrimmage, meaning he won't blow away corners early in his routes. That means his top-end speed factors into his game less than you might expect. He also isn't great after the catch.

But the Steelers don't need him to be a WR1, with Smith-Schuster filling that role.

What his selection should do is allow the Steelers to move Smith-Schuster back to the slot, meaning Claypool could quickly emerge as Roethlisberger's best target on the outside. In that regard, he has very real fantasy upside.

Certainly, his potential is evident:

Fantasy receivers are a risk, but Claypool heads to a solid offense with a good quarterback and an avenue for plenty of targets. He could very well be the team's No. 2 option in the passing game, though with Eric Ebron at tight end and James Conner proving effective as a receiver out of the backfield, he could also be fourth or fifth in the passing game hierarchy.

The safe bet is to consider him in the WR4-5 range when you draft. But the Steelers tend to draft wide receivers very well, and Claypool fits a very real need for this team. He has flex upside, making him a very interesting sleeper.