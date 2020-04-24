Bill Belichick's Dog Photographed in Patriots HC's Chair in 'War Room'

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 24, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the New England Patriots, Head Coach Bill Belichick speaks via teleconference after being selected during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)
Getty Images/Getty Images

Bill Belichick never seemed more relatable than Friday, when cameras caught his dog seated in his chair during the New England Patriots' second-round pick. 

Whether or not the pooch actually submitted the selection is up for debate, but he certainly did a good job of holding down the head coach's war room.

The Pats wound up selecting safety Kyle Dugger out of Division II Lenoir-Rhyne after trading down Thursday from their first-round selection. 

Welcoming Dugger to New England was Belichick's Alaskan Klee Kai named Nike. With the departure of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this offseason, Nike may just end up the most popular personality in Foxborough. 

Surely no one will mind if the pup has a say in more draft picks. It's nearly impossible to tell that face it did a bad job.    

Belichick isn't the only one whose pet has made an appearance. New York Giants head coach Joe Judge has had his golden retriever Abby with him in his draft meetings. 

It may be a copycat league, but there's no substitute for a good boy on draft day.        

