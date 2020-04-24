Patriots Reportedly 'Exploring' Trade Down on Day 2 of 2020 NFL Draft

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Even after trading out of the first round Thursday, the New England Patriots are looking to trade back once again in Round 2 of the NFL draft, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer reported the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts are "exploring moving down," while the Denver Broncos, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars are trying to move up.

New England originally had the No. 23 overall pick but traded it to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for the No. 37 and No. 71 overall picks, per Mike Reiss of ESPN. The team now has the fifth pick Friday and four third-round selections.

Trading back is nothing new for head coach Bill Belichick. This is the fifth time since 2009 the Patriots did not  end up with a first-round draft pick.

The change for this draft is the numerous needs for New England heading into what could be a rare rebuilding year.

Not only did Tom Brady leave in free agency and leaving inexperienced Jarrett Stidham as the possible starting quarterback, but the team also lost key players on defense like Jamie Collins Sr., Kyle Van Noy and Danny Shelton.

While there's a lot of focus on the quarterbacks room, the squad has needs on both the offensive and defensive lines as well as linebacker and tight end.

Trading back would give the Patriots more picks to potentially land impact players at a variety of positions.

With this class considered by a personnel director to be "the deepest second round in the last 25 years," per ESPN's Adam Schefter, New England could have a lot of options. The team has a league-high 13 picks remaining in the draft. 

