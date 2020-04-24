NFL Exec: 2nd Round of 2020 Draft Will Produce as Many Starters as Round 1

John Raoux/Associated Press

Though Day 1 of the NFL draft gets the most publicity, teams can find a lot of talent on Day 2.

A personnel director told ESPN's Adam Schefter this is "the deepest second round in the last 25 years," with up to 20 players who could have been first-round picks.

"There will be as many starters in this round that there are in the first round," the source said.

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin the second round on the clock with the No. 33 overall pick Friday at 7 p.m. ET.

While most of the big names went off the board Thursday, including LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young, there are still several notable players still available.

According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, six of the top 30 overall prospects in the class remain on the board, including 15th-ranked D'Andre Swift. Many expected the Georgia product to be the first running back taken in the draft, but the Kansas City Chiefs went with Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No. 32.

Considering Swift's production and upside as a runner and receiver, however, he has a good chance to go early in Round 2.

Fellow running backs Jonathan Taylor and J.K. Dobbins could also be Week 1 starters from the second round.

This draft is also deep at receiver, with Tee Higgins, Denzel Mims, Michael Pittman Jr., KJ Hamler and others potentially being impact players.

On defense, Yetur Gross-Matos, Xavier McKinney and A.J. Epenesa are among those who will be targeted in Round 2 by teams in need.

Teams drafting Friday will have a lot of options for game-changing players.