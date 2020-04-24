Jared Goff's Contract Reportedly Restructured to Give Rams $7M in Cap Space

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has restructured his contract to free up $7 million of the team's salary cap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN first reported the news.

Goff had previously signed a four-year, $134 million extension and had a $36 million cap hit for 2020, the highest in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.