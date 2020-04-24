Jared Goff's Contract Reportedly Restructured to Give Rams $7M in Cap Space

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff has restructured his contract to free up $7 million of the team's salary cap, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lindsey Thiry of ESPN first reported the news.

Goff had previously signed a four-year, $134 million extension and had a $36 million cap hit for 2020, the highest in the NFL, according to Spotrac.

    

