Ranking the 25 Most Unforgettable Moments of WWE's Attitude Era

June 28, 1998 (King of the Ring)

The rivalry between The Undertaker and Mankind, and its physical nature, would lay the groundwork for the style adopted by many throughout the Attitude Era.

At the 1998 King of the Ring, they would rekindle their program in a match that promised brutality and violence the likes of which WWE fans could never have imagined.

Undertaker, working on a broken foot himself, scaled the cage and met Mankind up top to start. The two rivals brawled up there before The Deadman sent his opponent sailing off the roof and through the announce table some 20 feet below. His body mangled and punished, and his shoulder dislocated, it appeared as though Mick Foley's night would end before it ever got started.

But that is where the legend of Foley begins.

With one arm, he climbed back to the top of the cage and continued the fight. This time, Undertaker grabbed him by the throat and delivered a chokeslam, sending him crashing through one of the roof panels and to the mat below in a spot that wasn't intentionally part of the layout.

Despite attempts by his best friend, Terry Funk, to get him to call it a night, Mankind continued to fight...right up through Undertaker slamming him into a bed of thumbtacks. The Tombstone would put him down for the count but the loss mattered not.

All that mattered was the newfound respect the fans and his peers had for Foley. No longer an afterthought who was overshadowed by the likes of Steve Austin, he was a cult hero for the punishment he was willing to take in the name of entertaining the masses.

No one could imagine it beforehand, but that night in Pittsburgh and the performance by Foley would define his Hall of Fame career forever.