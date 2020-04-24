Vikings GM: 'Trying to Be as Aggressive as We Can' in Rounds 2, 3 of NFL Draft

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings have 12 remaining picks in the 2020 NFL draft, and they may look to cash in on their array of assets as the event enters into its second day.

"We're trying to be as aggressive as we can tonight because of the amount of capital we have," general manager Rick Spielman said to ESPN's Josina Anderson. "If there are players still there in the upper echelon of the second/third round once we finalize our game plan that's a definite possibility."

Minnesota has made two selections already: LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (No. 22) and TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney (No. 31).

The Vikings were able to get Jefferson by virtue of the Stefon Diggs trade, which netted them the Buffalo Bills' first-rounder in addition to fifth- and sixth-round picks. They traded back in the first round before getting Gladney, a move that allowed them to take fourth and fifth-rounders from the San Francisco 49ers.

Here's what the team has left:

Round 2, No. 58

Round 3, No. 89

Round 3, No. 105

Round 4, No. 117

Round 4, No. 132

Round 5, No. 155

Round 5, No. 176

Round 6, No. 201

Round 6, No. 205

Round 7, No. 219

Round 7, No. 249

Round 7, No. 253

Minnesota is looking to win right now, but its payroll places some level of emphasis on valuing draft picks. The franchise on pace to have the seventh-biggest salary commitment in 2021, per Spotrac, with Dalvin Cook, Pat Elflein and Anthony Harris among the notable players hitting free agency.

The Vikings have had a relatively quiet offseason in terms of outside additions, and next year could be a similar story.

Having seven picks after the fourth round is nice in terms of helping Spielman and the front office identify a potential hidden gem. Packaging some of those selections in order to add another second or third-round selection would be a much better use of resources, though, because it increases the odds of landing a rookie who makes an immediate impact.