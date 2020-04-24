Raiders' Mike Mayock: Speed Separated Henry Ruggs from Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said speed was a key determining factor in their decision to make Alabama's Henry Ruggs III the first wide receiver off the board with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

Ruggs spent the predraft process in close competition with Crimson Tide teammate Jerry Jeudy and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb to become the top wideout in the class.

"All three wide receivers we felt were diverse and would bring different things to the Raiders and I feel like coach [Jon] Gruden and that offensive staff is so good they could have gotten the most out of all three of them," Mayock told reporters. "However, the distinguishing factor really was his speed, his explosion and his work ethic."

Ruggs ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, which was tied for the sixth-fastest time in the event's history.

The 21-year-old Alabama native never exceeded 800 receiving yards across his three years with the star-studded Tide, but he averaged a terrific 17.5 yards per catch during his collegiate career. That would have ranked sixth among qualified NFL receivers last season.

He finished his time at Bama with 98 receptions for 1,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in 40 games.

"It definitely kind of held me back," Ruggs said about Alabama's depth. "There were a lot of talented receivers and we had to share the ball. Everybody got a chance to contribute but playing with that group of guys only makes you better and makes you want to take advantage of every opportunity."

He added he's ready to prove that his game is about more than just speed, saying, "I feel like I can show that at any time. Of course, my tape speaks for itself, but when I get out there I think people will see that I can do more than just run."

Ruggs should slot in as an immediate starter for the Raiders, who've long coveted speed dating back to the days of late owner Al Davis.

Much like at Alabama, his overall numbers may be restricted by the team's depth, including fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Nelson Agholor and tight end Darren Waller, but his big-play ability should be a major weapon right out of the gate.