Schefter: Packers' Matt LaFleur 'Would Mandate' Jordan Love Pick at Some Point

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Utah State quarterback Jordan Love walks onto the field before the start of an NCAA college football game against Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Wake Forest won 38-35. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was reportedly a major fan of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love heading into the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided further details about the LaFleur "mandate" concerning the Packers' selection with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

