Justin Herbert Willing to Sit for Chargers, but 'I Want to Be the Guy'

Justin Herbert understands the situation he's coming into with the Los Angeles Chargers but is hoping to be their starting quarterback when the 2020 season begins.

Speaking to reporters after being selected No. 6 overall Thursday, Herbert explained that he's willing to learn behind Tyrod Taylor as a rookie even though he would prefer to see action in games.

"They asked me how I felt about it, and I said I'm going to do everything I can to be the best quarterback I can be," he said. "If I'm the guy, that's great. I love playing football, and I want to be the guy. But if I have to sit back and learn, I'm going to do everything I can to be the quarterback I need to be."

