Dolphins GM Chris Grier 'Very Comfortable' with Tua Tagovailoa's Health

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before playing Duke in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
John Bazemore/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the organization is "very comfortable" with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, despite his injury history at Alabama.

"Football is a violent game," Grier told reporters Thursday night. "We did a lot of work on him. ... We're very comfortable."

Head coach Brian Flores added: "I'll say my kids are expecting him [to be ready], but we haven't even seen him. Our doctors haven't seen him. We're a long way to go before we can say who's doing what. It's way too early to speculate on this year and how this is going to go."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

Video Play Button

Related

    Top Landing Spots for Cam, Jameis After NFL Draft Round 1

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Top Landing Spots for Cam, Jameis After NFL Draft Round 1

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    B/R Staff 2020 NFL Draft Day 1 Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Draft Day 1 Notebook

    Dolphins and Cowboys make all the right moves

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    NFL Draft Day 1 Notebook

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Grades for Every 1st-Round Pick

    🤔 Packers find Rodgers’ heir apparent? 😬 Raiders get ‘burned by picks like this’ ✍ Find out how @MikeTanier graded your team

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Grades for Every 1st-Round Pick

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report