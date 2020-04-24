Dolphins GM Chris Grier 'Very Comfortable' with Tua Tagovailoa's Health

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the organization is "very comfortable" with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, despite his injury history at Alabama.

"Football is a violent game," Grier told reporters Thursday night. "We did a lot of work on him. ... We're very comfortable."

Head coach Brian Flores added: "I'll say my kids are expecting him [to be ready], but we haven't even seen him. Our doctors haven't seen him. We're a long way to go before we can say who's doing what. It's way too early to speculate on this year and how this is going to go."

