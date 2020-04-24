Jerry Jones Confirms CeeDee Lamb Was Cowboys' 6th-Best Player After Rumors

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIApril 24, 2020

FRISCO, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Team owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys talks with the media during a press conference at the Ford Center at The Star on January 08, 2020 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys lucked out by grabbing wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick. They just weren't as lucky as previous rumors made them seem. 

After a local report naming Lamb the top player on Dallas' draft board surfaced, team owner and general manager Jerry Jones confirmed that was not the case. The Oklahoma product was the sixth-ranked prospect by the Cowboys in this year's draft.

Regardless, the selection gives new head coach Mike McCarthy an even more electric group of skill players on offense as Lamb joins quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wideouts Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup. 

       

