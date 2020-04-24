Jaguars GM: Yannick Ngakoue Didn't Draw Trade Interest, Will Be Welcomed Back

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said early Friday morning that the team didn't receive any trade offers for disgruntled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday.

"I think his options are very limited at this point," he said, per Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. "... We'll welcome him back with open arms. Tremendous player and person."

The Jaguars and Ngakoue remain locked in a stalemate. The Jaguars used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him this offseason rather than signing him to a long-term extension, while Ngakoue has made it abundantly clear he wants to leave the Jaguars altogether:

It does appear Ngakoue's options are to either sign his franchise tender or hold out. It's hard to imagine the Jaguars taking a trade package for the 25-year-old edge-rusher that doesn't include a first-round pick.

Ngakoue has registered 122 tackles (42 for loss), 37.5 sacks, 85 quarterback hits, 14 forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown in his first four seasons. He's been an incredibly consistent and productive pass-rusher early in his career and a player that the Jaguars shouldn't part with lightly.

The concerning thing in Jacksonville is that the organization is establishing a track record for burning bridges with young, talented players. Both Dante Fowler Jr. and Jalen Ramsey were traded after those relationships soured, and the NFLPA isn't exactly a big fan of the organization:

Former executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin, was fired two days after the NFLPA released that statement in December.

But more star players may be on the way out despite that change. There has been buzz that the team is shopping running back Leonard Fournette, while Ngakoue is desperate to leave. The team failed to re-sign wide receiver Allen Robinson in 2018 and defensive end Calais Campbell this offseason.

The majority of the core players from the team that reached the AFC Championship Game in the 2017 season are either gone, on the trade block or want out. Ngakoue is firmly in the latter camp, even if his options are dwindling.