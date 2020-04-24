NFL Rumors: Latest on Trent Williams and Eagles Trade Buzz; Patriots' QB Outlook

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft unfolded on Thursday night, with several surprises along the way. There were a handful of trades, including one that landed the Green Bay Packers an heir apparent to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Jordan Love.

While the first round is over, the surprises of draft weekend are likely just getting underway. More trades are coming, and some could involve current NFL veterans.

The Washington Redskins, for example, have been trying to move left tackle Trent Williams. A run of six offensive tackles in Round 1 might have diminished Williams' trade value, but some teams are still interested. According to John Keim of ESPN, three franchises would like the seven-time Pro Bowler:

What's unclear is the sort of compensation Washington might be able to expect in return. Last month, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that Washington was seeking a second-round draft pick but teams were unlikely to bite at that price.

For their part, the Redskins appear confident that a deal can get done, at least eventually.

"It's hard to tell. You go into it hoping something happens. It could happen in five minutes, it could happen tomorrow night. It might not happen in the next few days," vice president of player personnel Kyle Smith said, per Keim.

If Washington is willing to take a pick in Round 3 or later, it could have a prime opportunity to move Williams this weekend.

Eagles Had Been Dangling Veterans

Brad Penner/Associated Press

Washington's desire to trade Williams was no secret entering draft weekend. However, the Philadelphia Eagles' desire to trade some notable veterans was a bit more surprising. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Derrick Gunn reported just before the draft that the Eagles has been using a couple of players as trade bait.

Gunn said the following on NBC Sports' On the Clock (h/t Adam Hermann of NBC Sports Philadelphia):

"For the past several weeks, they have been dangling Rasul Douglas, trying to trade him. There has been no takers in that regard, and if that is the case, there it goes again: another Eagles high draft pick that didn't pan out.

... I was also told Andre Dillard had been dangled out there as possible trade bait, to a couple of teams, and on a couple of occasions, the information came back: 'Not interested at this particular time.'"

The mention of Dillard is the big surprise here. The Washington State product was Philadelphia's first-round pick just last year (22nd overall), and he was projected to be the Eagles' new starter at left tackle—longtime starter Jason Peters remains unsigned as a free agent.

However, the Eagles appear to have some major concerns when it comes to Dillard and his potential to be a franchise tackle.

"While he showed some promise in the four games he got to play as a rookie, Dillard struggled to adapt to the new environment and the NFL locker room," Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote.

It's possible that Dillard could still be moved before the end of the draft.

Patriots Could Target a QB Following Round 1 Trade

The New England Patriots traded out of the first round, allowing the Los Angeles Chargers to trade back in and snag Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. It's possible that New England moved out of Round 1 with a specific position in mind.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport suggested that New England could target a quarterback early on draft weekend during an appearance with WEEI Radio:

"Obviously they don't have a second-rounder, although the Patriots have been known to create draft picks out of nothing. So just because they don't have a second-rounder now doesn't mean they won't have one come draft time. To me, they are going to take a quarterback somewhere. That's something they've communicated to people. That's something I very strongly believe. My sense it will be a first, second or third-round pick."

The Patriots did indeed create an early second-round pick (37th overall) by trading down. A quarterback prospect like Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts or Washington's Jacob Eason could make sense there.

If New England was thinking about taking a quarterback at 23, moving down and picking up additional selections was the way to go. The Patriots need a new long-term option after losing Tom Brady in free agency, but there wasn't anything resembling a sure thing still on the board when New England was originally on the clock.