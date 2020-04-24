Noah Igbinoghene Drafted by Dolphins: Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are loading up on cornerbacks. After signing star corner Byron Jones in free agency, the team selected Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene with the No. 30 overall pick.

Let's take a look at the team's updated defensive depth chart following the selection:

LDE - Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah

NT - Davon Godchaux

RDE - Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton

OLB - Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel

ILB - Raekwon McMillan, Kamu Grugier-Hill

ILB - Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker

OLB - Kyle Van Noy, Charles Harris

CB - Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Cordrea Tankersley

CB - Byron Jones, Nik Needham

FS - Adrian Colbert

SS - Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

