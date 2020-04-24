Noah Igbinoghene Drafted by Dolphins: Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Noah Igbinoghene Drafted by Dolphins: Miami's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1April 24, 2020
The Miami Dolphins are loading up on cornerbacks. After signing star corner Byron Jones in free agency, the team selected Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene with the No. 30 overall pick.
Let's take a look at the team's updated defensive depth chart following the selection:
LDE - Shaq Lawson, Emmanuel Ogbah
NT - Davon Godchaux
RDE - Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton
OLB - Vince Biegel, Andrew Van Ginkel
ILB - Raekwon McMillan, Kamu Grugier-Hill
ILB - Elandon Roberts, Jerome Baker
OLB - Kyle Van Noy, Charles Harris
CB - Xavien Howard, Noah Igbinoghene, Cordrea Tankersley
CB - Byron Jones, Nik Needham
FS - Adrian Colbert
SS - Eric Rowe, Clayton Fejedelem
Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.
Noah Igbinoghene's Scouting Report