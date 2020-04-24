Henry Ruggs III Says He Will 'Open Up the Raiders Offense'

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 24, 2020

Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) salutes the fans against LSU during the second half of an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. LSU won 46-41. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Henry Ruggs III became the first player drafted by the new-look Las Vegas Raiders and first receiver off the board at No. 12 overall in the 2020 NFL draft Thursday night.

The former Alabama standout told reporters afterward he will "open up the Raiders offense":

And the Raiders seem to have the same expectations for Ruggs:

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr will be pleased as he was second-to-last in average intended air yards (6.3) and fifth-worst in average completed air yards (4.9) last season, per Next Gen Stats.

Ruggs' skill set goes beyond his speed, though:

Ruggs recorded 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 40 catches last season, preceded by 741 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018.

Tight end Darren Waller led the Raiders with 1,145 yards, while receiver Tyrell Williams had a team-high six receiving touchdowns.

