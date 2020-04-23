Cowboys' Jerry Jones Pictured in 2020 NFL Draft 'War Room' on $250M Yacht

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys might figuratively be on cloud nine after landing former Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night, but owner Jerry Jones was literally on a $250 million yacht:

Jones conducted the Cowboys' draft alone as part of the NFL's rules for its virtual draft during the COVID-19 pandemic:

This marked this first time since Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 that he isn't handling the draft alongside his son and team executive vice president, Stephen Jones, per the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins.

"One of the things that I'm not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them," Jones told reporters, per Watkins. "That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making."

It remains to be seen how Jones' decision to snag Lamb will be perceived inside and outside of Dallas.

The 21-year-old showed enormous potential with 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns on 62 catches in 2019. Lamb will line up alongside receivers Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup for quarterback Dak Prescott.