Trae Young Says Luka Doncic Will Take Care of CeeDee Lamb After Cowboys Draft WR

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) stand on the court during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday, and fellow Sooners alum and Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young was excited:

Luka Doncic may take care of Lamb, but Cowboys fans will be hoping Dak Prescott does, too.

The Cowboys have quite the exciting cast of weapons on offense, ranging from wideouts Amari Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott should have fun this year.

Granted, the team's defense still needs help, which may be the difference between Dallas being a Super Bowl contender and failing to reach the postseason again.  

But for Thursday night, at least, Oklahoma and Dallas fans alike were pumped. 

Video Play Button

Related

    Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies

    Jace Prescott died Thursday morning at age 31 (photo via NSU)

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Dak Prescott’s Brother Dies

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    CeeDee Lamb's Fantasy Outlook After Drafted by Cowboys

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    CeeDee Lamb's Fantasy Outlook After Drafted by Cowboys

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Bill in His 'War Room'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bill in His 'War Room'

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Dallas' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting CeeDee Lamb

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Dallas' Updated Depth Chart After Drafting CeeDee Lamb

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report