Trae Young Says Luka Doncic Will Take Care of CeeDee Lamb After Cowboys Draft WR

The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday, and fellow Sooners alum and Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young was excited:

Luka Doncic may take care of Lamb, but Cowboys fans will be hoping Dak Prescott does, too.

The Cowboys have quite the exciting cast of weapons on offense, ranging from wideouts Amari Cooper, Lamb and Michael Gallup to running back Ezekiel Elliott. Prescott should have fun this year.

Granted, the team's defense still needs help, which may be the difference between Dallas being a Super Bowl contender and failing to reach the postseason again.

But for Thursday night, at least, Oklahoma and Dallas fans alike were pumped.