Odell Beckham Jr., Jedrick Wills Connect on Twitter After Browns Draft OT

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Odell Beckham Jr. loosened his alliance to LSU to welcome former Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills to the Cleveland Browns:

The Browns made Wills the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday night.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller evaluated Wills and compared him to Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro tackle Jason Peters:

"Wills is the clear-cut OT1 in the 2020 draft class thanks to his toughness, agility and awareness coming out of Alabama. He has the tools to be an All-Pro-caliber performer at either tackle spot and could even be a world-class guard if needed on the inside. He's one of the cleanest offensive lineman prospects in some time and has room to continue improving once in the NFL."



Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield was sacked 40 times in 2019, but Wills doesn't plan on letting him take that much punishment in 2020 and beyond:

The Browns offense ranked 22nd in the league behind 1,000-yard receiving campaigns by Beckham and Jarvis Landry.