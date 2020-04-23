Jedrick Wills Jr. NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns' Pick

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

OT1 Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

STRENGTHS

—Has sweet feet at the right tackle position that showed up in his kick-slide, with quickness off the line of scrimmage and an ability to dominate at the second level.

—Smooth pass-protector who was asked to keep the blind side of left-handed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa clean.

—First movement is super explosive; easy movements with loose hips and a powerful base.

—Smart, savvy blocker who has a feel for where defenders are; will peel back off his block and look for someone to hit in the run game.

—Good agility to get outside on screen plays and can be a lead blocker.

—Plays with a mean streak and is a true finisher in the run game.

—So fast out of his stance that speed rushers can't beat him off the ball.

—Natural athlete who will excel in a zone or power-blocking scheme.

—Easy movement, agility and burst make us think he'll have no trouble playing left tackle.

WEAKNESSES

—Very patient but waits too long to shoot his arms and punch; stays in his slide too long.

—Plays a little high in the run game.

—Two-year starter who is still a little raw in his punch technique and timing.

OVERALL

Wills is the clear-cut OT1 in the 2020 draft class thanks to his toughness, agility and awareness coming out of Alabama. He has the tools to be an All-Pro-caliber performer at either tackle spot and could even be a world-class guard if needed on the inside. He's one of the cleanest offensive lineman prospects in some time and has room to continue improving once in the NFL.

GRADE: 94

PRO COMPARISON: Jason Peters/Dion Dawkins