Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah Help Ohio State Make NFL Draft History

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah were teammates at Ohio State in 2017, and the trio made NFL draft history together on Thursday night:

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals made reigning Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the top overall selection before Washington snagged Young at No. 2. Okudah landed in Detroit at No. 3.

Young and Okudah further inked Ohio State in the record books:

Former Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa went second overall to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, and former Buckeye cornerback Denzel Ward went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 4 overall in 2018.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

