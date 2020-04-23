Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah Help Ohio State Make NFL Draft History

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 24, 2020

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young (2) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah were teammates at Ohio State in 2017, and the trio made NFL draft history together on Thursday night:  

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals made reigning Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow the top overall selection before Washington snagged Young at No. 2. Okudah landed in Detroit at No. 3.

Young and Okudah further inked Ohio State in the record books:

Former Ohio State edge-rusher Nick Bosa went second overall to the San Francisco 49ers in 2019, and former Buckeye cornerback Denzel Ward went to the Cleveland Browns at No. 4 overall in 2018.

