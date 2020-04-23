Joe Burrow: 'Would've Told You You Were Crazy' About Going No. 1 a Year Ago

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 24, 2020

UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates being chosen first by the Cincinnati Bengals during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

To nobody's surprise, the Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft on Thursday.

But Burrow's ascent over the past year was unexpected. He even admitted as much. 

"I would've told you you were crazy," Burrow said when ESPN's Suzy Kolber asked him what he would have said a year ago had someone told him he was going to be the No. 1 pick.

But once he officially became a Bengal, Burrow quickly transitioned to business mode:

                         

