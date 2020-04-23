Ravens' Calais Campbell to Joe Burrow: Can't Wait to Get 'Properly Acquainted'

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't the only ones excited for Joe Burrow to get to town.

The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick's newest rivals are just as eager.

In a tweet posted moments after the Bengals made Burrow the newest member of the NFL Thursday, Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell sent a personal message to the quarterback:

As much as this note was directed at Burrow, it's hard to imagine Ravens fans weren't on his mind. Campbell was traded to Baltimore on March 19 and has yet to endear himself to the team's faithful. This should help change that quickly.

Campbell has recorded 31.5 sacks over the last three seasons. It won't be long until he's chasing Burrow on the field in the AFC North.