Ranking the Best Picks from Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft

0 of 6

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 NFL draft is complete. While this year's edition wasn't filled with trades, there was plenty of suspense and unpredictability Thursday—much to the delight of sports-starved fans.

There were also several tremendous pairings of prospects and new NFL employers. The Cincinnati Bengals, for example, picked up a potential franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow at No. 1—a terrific choice for the rebuilding squad. But was it the best pick of Round 1?

Here, we'll rank the five best Day 1 selections, based on factors like scheme fit, team needs, draft value and potential risk. For value, we'll use Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's final big board as a reference point.

Our 2020 NFL Draft Show continues through Saturday with live, in-depth analysis as the picks are being made. No fluff, no B.S. Download the B/R app and watch.