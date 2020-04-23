Video: Roger Goodell Faces Virtual Boos During Opening of 2020 NFL Draft

Uncredited/Associated Press

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is doing his best to make the league's first virtual draft feel as normal as the in-person version.

That starts with the usual not-so-warm reception he receives when he taking the stage.

Since it's impossible to bring the same number of fans who could fit on the Las Vegas strip into his basement, Goodell did the next-best thing: He invited fans onto the video call to boo him to his face.

It was a modest effort, with Goodell egging on fans to get louder—and with millions likely obliging from their living rooms around the world. The appearance of former New York Giants star Michael Strahan was a nice touch as a familiar face on screen.

In this most abnormal year, the NFL is doing as much as it can to keep the usual traditions of the draft alive, including booing the commissioner in his own home. Goodell shouldn't have to worry too much about this ritual dying out, however.

There's hardly a stadium he could walk into where he wouldn't be met with jeers. No amount of internet bandwidth can change that.