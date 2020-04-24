2020 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 Results

Sam Craft/Associated Press

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion. Things kicked off in unsurprising fashion, with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Redskins drafting LSU's Joe Burrow and Ohio State's Chase Young one and two, respectively.

There were some surprises in Round 1, however. Three quarterbacks went in the top six, and interestingly, there were no trades in the top 10.

While Round 1 may have unfolded too quickly for some sports-starved fans, there's good news. Six more rounds of rookie selection remain. Here, we'll examine the current second-round draft order, some of the most intriguing prospects still on the board and how the next 32 picks might go.

First, though, let's recap the results of Round 1.

2020 NFL Mock Draft, Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington); Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

35. Detroit Lions: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

36. New York Giants: Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

37. New England Patriots (from Chargers): Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

38. Carolina Panthers: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

39. Miami Dolphins: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona): Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

41. Cleveland Browns: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Josh Uche, Edge, Michigan

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas); Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

44. Indianapolis Colts: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

46. Denver Broncos: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

47. Atlanta Falcons: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

48. New York Jets: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacob Eason, QB, Washington

50. Chicago Bears: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

51. Dallas Cowboys: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

52. Los Angeles Rams: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

54. Buffalo Bills: Darrell Taylor, Edge, Tennessee

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta): Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans); Julian Okwara, Edge, Notre Dame

57. Los Angeles Rams (from Houston): J.K. Dobbin, RB, Ohio State

58. Minnesota Vikings: Terrell Burgess, CB, Utah

59. Seattle Seahawks: Alton Robinson, Edge, Syracuse

60. Baltimore Ravens: Justin Madubulke, DT, Texas A&M

61. Tennessee Titans: Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

62. Green Bay Packers: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco): Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City): Lucan Niang, OT, TCU

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

The Kansas City Chiefs ensured that a running back would go in Round 1, taking LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the final pick of opening night. Other running-back-needy teams may be bummed out to have Edward-Helaire off the board, but they'll be happy to have Georgia's D'Andre Swift still available.

Swift was the top running back on Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller's big board and his 15th overall selection. He represents tremendous value even at the top of Round 2, and quite a few teams should be interested.

The Miami Dolphins will likely be chief among them, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them trade up a few spots to secure Swift. With young rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and rookie offensive tackle Austin Jackson on board, Swift would be a tremendous addition to the future offense.

"A Dolphins official has been telling people how much the team likes Georgia's D'Andre Swift, and Miami planned to bring him to team headquarters this month before the NFL banned such visits, according to a source with direct knowledge," Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald wrote.

Xavier Mckinney, S, Alabama

While there was a run on cornerbacks in Round 1, the safety position was largely ignored—aside from safety-linebacker hybrid Isaiah Simmons, of course. Alabama's Xavier McKinney remains on the board as a result.

The 22nd overall prospect on Miller's big board, McKinney has the potential to be a high-end free safety at the next level.

"He can sit in center field all day if needed, and he's an adequate open-field tackler but has room for improvement in that area," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote. "McKinney represents the new breed of versatile, matchup safety with high upside as an early starter."

McKinney is a guy the Cleveland Browns could potentially trade up for at the top of Round 2. The Browns signed Andre Sendejo in free agency, but he is likely a short-term option only.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

Oklahoma signal-caller Jalen Hurts didn't make the top 50 of Miller's big board. However, he is Miller's top remaining quarterback. He and Washington's Jacob Eason could be trade targets for quarterback-needy teams at the top of the second round.

The New England Patriots are a team to watch when it comes to Hurts. They need a quarterback after losing Tom Brady in free agency, and they traded out of the first round—possibly with a specific target in mind.

Now armed with a top-five pick on Day 2, the Patriots could be prepared to pounce on Hurts. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper linked Hurts to New England roughly a week ago.

"There’s talk they could look at Jalen Hurts. I’m not buying 23, but if they move out of the first round, could they look at Jalen Hurts in the second round?" Kiper said on WEEI's Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.

With New England now sitting in Round 2, Hurts could indeed be the pick.