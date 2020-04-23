Schefter: Bengals Owner Welcomed Joe Burrow with Personal Letter on Wednesday

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

All signs have pointed to the Cincinnati Bengals drafting LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

ESPN's Adam Schefter dropped another signal Thursday, reporting that Bengals president Mike Brown officially welcomed Burrow to the franchise the day before.

"Brown sent Burrow a letter that said, amongst other things, that he looks forward 'to building championship football teams with you for many years to come,'" Schefter wrote.

Burrow led LSU to a 15-0 record en route to a national title. He tossed 60 touchdowns along with only six interceptions and took home the Heisman Trophy in a landslide.

Brown also sent Burrow and his parents No. 9 Bengals jerseys, per Schefter. Burrow wore No. 9 at LSU and will do the same in Cincinnati.

Draft analysts have endlessly praised Burrow's pro potential since the second half of last season, and the noise only grew louder during the predraft process.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report ranked Burrow second overall in the class and first among quarterbacks. He also listed Burrow as having the best accuracy, pocket awareness and Week 1 starter ability among signal-callers.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network also ranked Burrow second on his big board and said the following:

"Burrow has solid size for the position and he possesses many elite qualities. He operated out of the 'gun in the LSU spread attack and he is extremely accurate, efficient and instinctive. He is very smooth in his drop and he has the ability to process through his reads at a rapid pace. He throws with anticipation and he can naturally layer the ball over and under coverage."



The Bengals all but signaled the end of the Andy Dalton era in 2019 when they benched the nine-year starter in favor of Ryan Finley, in essence waving the white flag and looking toward 2020.

Dalton led the Bengals to the playoffs from 2011-2015, but the franchise is in need of a reboot after failing to make the postseason in the past four years.

Burrow will now pair with second-year head coach Zac Taylor and work with weapons such as wide receivers A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd and running back Joe Mixon.