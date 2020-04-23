Ravens Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins Targeted Before Cardinals Trade, Could Draft WR

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens might be partaking in the deeply talented 2020 wide receiver class.

"The Ravens, according to multiple sources, were one of the teams that made a run at DeAndre Hopkins before the Texans traded him to Arizona," NFL Network's Michael Silver reported on Thursday. "If they draft a receiver tonight, it won't be a huge surprise."

Hopkins was traded from Houston to the Cardinals on March 16:

Baltimore had the NFL's top-ranked rushing attack and second-best total offense, but the Ravens were ranked just 27th in the passing game.

Reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson made the Ravens one of the more dynamic offenses in the league, rushing for 1,206 yards—most in a single season by a quarterback—and passing for a league-high 36 touchdowns. However, the team's leading receiver was tight end Mark Andrews with 852 yards and 10 touchdowns.

In other words, it wouldn't hurt to give Jackson another downfield weapon to pair with 2019 first-round pick Marquise Brown.

As for Baltimore's reported interest in Hopkins, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim compared former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb to the three-time All-Pro in February.

"You watch CeeDee Lamb and there are some things that come to mind when I watch him that remind me a little bit of DeAndre Hopkins," Keim told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM (h/t The Cards Wire). "You talk about a guy that maybe isn't the fastest vertically, but is gritty, tough and runs great routes."

It's highly unlikely that Lamb is still on the board when the Ravens are on the clock at No. 28 overall, but there is value at receiver beyond the first round. For example, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Baltimore taking former TCU receiver Jalen Reagor in the second round.

All speculation will come to a head when the draft begins at 8 p.m. ET.