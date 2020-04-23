Video: Tristan Wirfs Rolls out Red Carpet for Mother Before Virtual NFL Draft

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 23, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Tristan Wirfs #OL53 of Iowa interviews during the second day of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Tristan Wirfs isn't letting the altered 2020 NFL draft ruin his special night. 

The former Iowa offensive tackle had his mother, Sarah, walk the red carpet:

This year's draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but those plans were canceled on March 16 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league adjusted the draft to be fully virtual, abiding by social distancing guidelines, on April 6:

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Wirfs to go 14th overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his final mock draft, released earlier Thursday. The 6'5", 320-pounder is ranked as Miller's 10th-best overall prospect and second-best offensive tackle.

There is uncertainty as to where Wirfs will land once the draft gets underway, but it seems certain that the Wirf family will celebrate just as they would have otherwise.

The draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

Video Play Button

