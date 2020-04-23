North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper Mulling NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 Without Fans

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is considering allowing NASCAR to host the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway without fans present, according to the Associated Press.

While Cooper extended the state's stay-home order through May 8, he is allowing NASCAR teams to return to their garages with social distancing guidelines still in place. Officials in both Florida and Texas have approached the organization about holding races in their states as long as the track remains closed to the public.

"From the information that I have now, already under our state executive order, they can begin working in their garages as an essential business, as defined under our executive order," Cooper said. "[Teams] are still in contact with local health departments. Local governments may have some different health restrictions."

With most NASCAR teams headquartered in the Charlotte area, the ability to get back in race shops is a notable step forward for the sport's return to competition. The Coca-Cola 600 is one of two marquee races originally scheduled for May 24. The other, IndyCar's Indianapolis 500, has been postponed until August 23rd at the earliest.

Cooper expects to make his decision on hosting the Cup Series race in the near future but noted there is already a plan to protect NASCAR and team employees should he give the go-ahead.

"[Teams] are talking to local governments about how to run their garages and get cars ready," Cooper said. "We'll have an announcement on that pretty soon after more conversations with public health and NASCAR officials."

NASCAR has been on hiatus since March 16. At the time, the organization announced all races through May 3 would be postponed but has remained optimistic about completing its full 36-race schedule this year.

The Coca-Cola 600 could become one of the first races held if Cooper is willing to sign off on it. Regardless of which track hosts NASCAR’s return, allowing teams to re-enter their shops is a crucial benchmark that will allow drivers to prep for their next competitions—whether that’s in North Carolina or elsewhere.