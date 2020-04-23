Titans Reportedly Looking to Trade 29th Pick, Add Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 19 de enero de 2020, el quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17), de los Titans de Tennessee, se prepara para enfrentar a los Chiefs de Kansas City en el partido por el campeonato de la Conferencia Americana de la NFL, en Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Foto/Ed Zurga, archivo)
Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans might not stay in place during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night. 

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans "have made calls" and are interested in trading back from the No. 29 overall selection to stockpile more picks. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    HOU Wants to Trade Up Tonight

    Bill O’Brien and the Texans have called some teams in hopes of acquiring a first round pick (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    HOU Wants to Trade Up Tonight

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Tom already talking trash ahead of The Match in his latest IG post

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady Roasts Tiger, Peyton 😈

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Burrow: Don’t Judge My Hair 🤣

    Projected No. 1 pick tweets that ‘nobody’s allowed to make fun of me tonight with none of the barbershops open’ 📸

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burrow: Don’t Judge My Hair 🤣

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Goodell on Virtual Draft: 'We Need More Experiences Together'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell on Virtual Draft: 'We Need More Experiences Together'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report