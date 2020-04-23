Titans Reportedly Looking to Trade 29th Pick, Add Selections in 2020 NFL Draft

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans might not stay in place during the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans "have made calls" and are interested in trading back from the No. 29 overall selection to stockpile more picks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

