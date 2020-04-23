Triple H Says WWE Should Continue to Make WrestleMania a 2-Night Event

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

WrestleMania 36 was spread over two nights this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Triple H is a fan of utilizing that idea for future WrestleManias, saying the following to Corey Graves on the After The Bell podcast (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc.):

"Well, I mean my opinion is my opinion, but I think it was much more enjoyable than the eight-hour extravaganza. I think at some point that is probably what it should be. It's just become so big. When you think about it, in a way, it started out as a concert that ended up being a festival, and it's this week-long thing.

"When you think about it in that manner now, you know, the Thursday would have been Hall of Fame, Friday was Smackdown, Saturday was going to be Takeover, Sunday would have been WrestleMania [and] Monday would have been RAW. It's a week-long festival, and I think that big main-stage attraction needs to be those two nights and it'd be this weekend of events.

"I do think that's probably a change that that out of chaos comes the genius and maybe that is the genius of it. And I know there's been people saying that for a period of time, but that's a major shift, and it doesn't come easy. I think people in the world look at stuff like that. They go, 'why don't they just make it two nights?' Yeah, because that's really easy. There you go two nights."

The 14-time WWE champion works as the company's executive vice president of global talent strategy and development, so it's conceivable his opinion has enough pull to get enacted.

As Triple H noted, WrestleMania has evolved from a one-night event to a weeklong production.

WrestleMania I took place on one night at New York's Madison Square Garden, which held 19,763 people. Two years later, WrestleMania was being held in Detroit's Pontiac Silverdome (capacity of over 80,000) in front of tens of thousands.

The pageantry of WrestleMania has also grown over the decades, even if wrestling's mainstream appeal has waxed and waned. Now the event is exclusively held in football stadiums, which has been the case since 2007. It's a massive production with events each night leading into the week's main event.

The length of the show has dramatically increased as well. Per B/R's Kevin Berge, WrestleMania I clocked in under two-and-a-half hours. But that was as low as it's ever gotten, with the show soaring past the seven-hour mark in recent years.

Triple H may be on point when he says "out of chaos comes the genius." This year's show featured fantastic matches on both nights, creating a weekendlong buzz that seeped into the following week.

For now, next year's WrestleMania is set to take place in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday, March 28.