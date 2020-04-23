Kobe Bryant's 2000 Lakers NBA Title Ring, Game-Worn Shoes, More to Be Auctioned

Andy Hayt/Getty Images

A stash of Kobe Bryant memorabilia is being auctioned online through May 16 with bidding for some items expected to climb past $100,000, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

A total of 86 pieces are up for grabs, including a 2000 NBA championship ring Bryant gifted to his mother, sneakers he wore during the NBA Finals and game-worn jerseys.

"We believe it is the largest collection ever in one place of Kobe Bryant memorabilia," Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin said.

Goldin Auctions previously sold an array of Bryant items in 2013, but not without a legal fight from the 18-time All-Star. Darren Rovell reported for ESPN that Bryant's parents provided the memorabilia, but he argued they weren't entitled to sell the pieces.

"Documents provided to the auction company by the Bryants had said otherwise," Rovell wrote. "Eventually, a settlement was reached that resulted in about 90 percent of the items being pulled out of the auction."

Goldin told McMenamin the current auction doesn't involve the Bryants. The championship ring was part of the 2013 sale, but the other pieces were amassed from a variety of sellers across the world.

Goldin added that 5 percent of each sale will be donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Bryant launched the foundation as the Mamba Sports Foundation in 2018 in association with his Mamba Sports Academy. His wife, Vanessa, changed the name in February after Bryant and his daughter Gianna, along with seven other people, were killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.