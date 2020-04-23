Tom Thibodeau Reportedly 'Solely' Knicks HC Candidate; Not in Mix for Nets Job

Butch Dill/Associated Press

If Tom Thibodeau returns to coaching in the NBA next season, he can reportedly cross the Brooklyn Nets off his list of potential suitors.

Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, Thibodeau is "believed to be solely" a New York Knicks candidate, and the Nets currently don't have him on their list of potential options.

Mike Miller has been serving as New York's interim head coach since December and has a 17-27 record. The team fired David Fizdale after a 4-18 start.

Last month, Ian Begley of SNY reported new Knicks president Leon Rose has been "impressed" by Miller.

It's unclear at this point whether Rose wants to make Miller the full-time coach, but his reported interest in Thibodeau suggests nothing has been decided.

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Thibodeau is "confident" he will have a coaching job next season and has gone so far as to ask "around the league for advice on picking the best opportunity."

Thibodeau is represented by CAA. Rose served as co-head of that agency's basketball division until the Knicks hired him. The Minnesota Timberwolves fired Thibodeau 40 games into the 2018-19 season.

In eight seasons as head coach between the T-Wolves and Chicago Bulls, Thibodeau has a 352-246 career record with six playoff appearances.