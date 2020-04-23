Isaiah Simmons Rumors: LB Could Drop in 2020 NFL Draft; Teams See Him as Safety

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons watches the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

While few question Isaiah Simmons' talent, nearly everyone questions what position he'll play at the next level.

Is he a safety? A linebacker? Something in between? The uncertainty regarding his position has led to some speculation he'll fall down draft boards Thursday night, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jones Jokes About Son Kicking Him Over Draft-Day Picks

    Cowboys owner asked the scouting department not to disturb him during tonight's draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jones Jokes About Son Kicking Him Over Draft-Day Picks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮

    @nfldraftscout's predictions for every pick ahead of the 2020 NFL draft 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Final 7-Round Mock Draft 🔮

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams, Coaches Show Off Virtual War Rooms

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams, Coaches Show Off Virtual War Rooms

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Goodell on Virtual Draft: 'We Need More Experiences Together'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Goodell on Virtual Draft: 'We Need More Experiences Together'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report