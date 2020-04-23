Breer: 'I Can't Find Anyone' Who Believes Dolphins Draft Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins may not draft Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after all.

"I can't find anyone inside the league who believes Miami is taking Tagovailoa at No. 5—which could mean that GM Chris Grier's put up a tremendous smokescreen," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote.

Breer noted "there have been rumblings" the Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, who have the No. 6 pick, "may pass on the position altogether at those spots and address tackle needs instead."

On the surface, taking potential franchise quarterbacks makes sense for Miami and Los Angeles.

The Dolphins haven't won a playoff game since the 2000 campaign and have largely been afterthoughts in the AFC East while Tom Brady dominated for the New England Patriots. However, Brady is no longer on the Patriots, and there is a vacancy for a new quarterback to emerge as the top option in the division.

As for the Chargers, Philip Rivers joined the Indianapolis Colts after starting every single game for the AFC West team during the last 16 years. If there was ever a time to start over at the position with a new rookie who could occupy the spot for seasons to come, it would be now.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Dolphins to select Tagovailoa and the Chargers to take Herbert in his most recent mock draft.

Still, Breer's suggestion that both teams could take offensive tackles is also notable.

Football Outsiders ranked the Dolphins' offensive line as the worst run-blocking unit in the league and 28th-best pass-blocking unit in the league last season. The Chargers were better but have room for improvement at 13th-best in run blocking and ninth-best in pass protection.

There are a number of potential candidates for both teams to select in the top 10, as Miller projected Iowa's Tristan Wirfs, Alabama's Jedrick Wills Louisville's Mekhi Becton, Georgia's Andrew Thomas, Houston's Josh Jones and USC's Austin Jackson in the top 20.