Tom Brady on The Match: 'I've Been Waiting 4 Years' for Peyton Manning Rematch

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady commented Thursday on his upcoming appearance in The Match: Champions for Charity alongside Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning.

In response to a tweet from Mickelson, Brady noted that he has long awaited another chance to face off with Manning in an athletic competition:

Turner Sports announced Wednesday that Mickelson and Brady will face Woods and Manning in a two-on-two golf competition that will air next month on TNT. All fundraising generated from The Match: Champions for Charity will go toward coronavirus relief.

The Match will mark the first competitive battle between Brady and Manning since Manning and the Denver Broncos beat Brady and the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game during the 2015 season. Manning retired after beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

With Brady leading the Pats and Manning quarterbacking the Indianapolis Colts followed by the Broncos, the legendary quarterbacks were rivals who faced each other often in both the playoffs and the regular season.

Brady and Manning went head-to-head 17 times in the regular season and playoffs with Brady and the Pats winning 11 of those games. Manning did beat Brady in some big clashes, though, including three AFC Championship Games.

It can be argued that Brady and Manning are the two greatest quarterbacks in the history of the sport, and they just happened to play at the same time.

Brady is a 14-time Pro Bowler, six-time Super Bowl champion, four-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time NFL MVP, while Manning was a 14-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Super Bowl MVP and five-time NFL MVP.

Both Brady and Manning are both in the top three in all-time passing yards and passing touchdowns in NFL history as well.

While it was long assumed that Brady and Manning were bitter rivals on the field, they have become friends off of it since Manning's retirement, and Brady was even featured on an episode of Peyton's Places, which saw Brady and Manning chip golf balls together.

Despite being friends, Brady and Manning are both ultra competitive, which makes them the perfect additions to the The Match, which is a follow-up to the one-on-one competition between Tiger and Phil in November 2018.



Mickelson won that event in sudden death, but the upcoming version could be even better and more entertaining with the added element of two legendary athletes with a long history together, much like Woods and Mickelson.