Jets' Johnson Family Donate Additional $2M in Coronavirus Relief Funds

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 23, 2020

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 29: A general view of a New York Jets helmet before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on December 29, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Jets beat the Bills 13 to 6. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The Johnson family, including New York Jets owners Woody and Christopher Johnson, announced Thursday they will donate an additional $2 million to support relief programs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Christopher Johnson, the team's chairman and CEO, released a statement about the donation:

"On behalf of my family, we would like to extend our support to these four organizations who battle daily against an unprecedented challenge. No region in the country has been impacted by COVID-19 more than ours and despite that, our resolve has only grown. These organizations continue to nourish the vulnerable and target the needs of those on our front lines. At no time has been being a good teammate ever been valued more."

The Johnson family previously donated $1 million to various United Way programs in the New York/New Jersey area on March 23.

Numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show New York and New Jersey as the two states hit hardest by COVID-19 as of April 21. New York had reported 250,800 cases and New Jersey had reported 92,387. The next highest state was Massachusetts at 41,199.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced last week residents must wear a protective face covering when they're in public and can't follow social-distancing guidelines for essential work or other reasons.

Video Play Button

"You see the flattening of the curve," Cuomo said. "We're not out of the woods ... but we can control the spread."

The Johnson family and the Jets are among the large group of teams, executives and players to donate money or create programs to help their local communities during the pandemic.

