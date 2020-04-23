Cowboys' Jerry Jones Jokes About Son Stephen Kicking Him over Draft-Day Picks

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Jerry Jones will be making the decisions alone for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 NFL draft. His shins, apparently, are breathing a sigh of relief.

The Dallas Cowboys owner joked about his son, Stephen, kicking him under the table for draft decisions he disagreed with.

"One of the things I'm not going to miss is when I came out of those draft rooms over the weekend, my old shins used to have big old bruises on them," Jones said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "That was from Stephen kicking me under the table for three straight days relative to some of our decision-making. I know that we have a serious conference here, but I think I'm going to kind of miss that physical punching that goes on.

"I told him one time, I asked him where he got his strength when he was 16 years old, he had his uncle down, about to kill him, choked him. He was a big boy, that uncle. And I said, 'I don't feel that when I'm rasslin with you.' He said, 'Well, you don't squeeze your daddy as hard as you can.' The point is, I'm going to miss a little of that punching around at the table as we're conducting this draft."

The most famous recent instance of shin-kicking may have taken place in 2014, when Stephen Jones convinced Jerry to take guard Zack Martin over Johnny Manziel. Martin is a now a future Hall of Famer with six Pro Bowls and six All-Pros under his belt, while Manziel flamed out in two seasons and is remembered as one of the biggest draft busts of the last decade.

Maybe if Jones is really missing the nudges from his son over the draft weekend, the Cowboys can set it up so Stephen can Facebook poke him whenever he thinks he's making a bad pick. Virtual bruises might not be the same as real ones, but it's a start.