2020 NFL Draft Trade Rumors: Lions Talks 'Heating Up'; Multiple Teams Linked

The Detroit Lions are reportedly looking to trade out of the No. 3 overall pick as Thursday's NFL draft approaches.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported "things have heated up over the last 24 hours," noting the NFC North team has "been engaged with multiple teams" on the potential move.

Trading out of the No. 3 pick would likely prevent the Lions from addressing the cornerback spot with Ohio State's Jeff Okudah. Detroit could use a new No. 1 at the position after trading Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, and Okudah seems like a natural pick with that third slot.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected the Lions to take him with that pick in his most recent mock draft.

"Jeff Okudah is a true shutdown prospect at cornerback who has the size (6'1", 205 lbs), speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash), toughness and ball skills to be an elite NFL starter," Miller wrote in a previous mock. "Okudah fits the profile of a No. 1 cornerback and should be one of the best young corners in the league. He's that talented."

However, the Lions were also a mere 3-12-1 in 2019 and a combined 9-22-1 during the last two seasons.

They have a number of needs to address outside of just cornerback if they are going to compete in a daunting NFC North that also features the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears. Detroit is the only team from the division not to make the playoffs in the last two years.

Trading out of the No. 3 pick would give the Lions more selections in the draft and perhaps give them the opportunity to select one of the secondary cornerbacks behind Okudah, such as Florida's C.J. Henderson, TCU's Jeff Gladney or Utah's Jaylon Johnson.