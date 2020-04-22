Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2020: Complete Results from NFL Network Guru

Matt York/Associated Press

With only 24 hours remaining until the 2020 NFL draft officially kicks off, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah unveiled his final first-round mock draft during a special on NFL Network.

The latest board—complete with new trade scenarios—doesn't show much change at the top with Joe Burrow, Chase Young and Jeff Okudah still expected to come off the board first. Yet things begin to diverge with the No. 5 pick, where Jeremiah believes the Miami Dolphins will select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert over Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and others.

Here's how the former scout for the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles sees the first round playing out:

Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Tristian Wirfs, Tackle, Iowa

5. Miami Dolphins: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

7. Carolina Panthers: Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

8. Arizona Cardinals: Jedrick Wills, Tackle, Alabama

9. Atlanta Falcons (via Jacksonville Jaguars): Derrick Brown, Defensive Tackle, Auburn

10. Cleveland Browns: Andrew Thomas, Tackle, Georgia

11. New York Jets: Mekhi Becton, Tackle, Louisville

12. Las Vegas Raiders: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

13. San Francisco 49ers: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

15. Denver Broncos: Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

16. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Atlanta Falcons): Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

17. Dallas Cowboys: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

18. Miami Dolphins: Austin Jackson, LT, USC

19. Las Vegas Raiders: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: K'Lavon Chaisson, EDGE, LSU

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Kenneth Murray, LB, Oklahoma

22. Minnesota Vikings: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

23. New England Patriots: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

24. New Orleans Saints: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU

25. Minnesota Vikings: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

26. Miami Dolphins: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan

27. Seattle Seahawks: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

28. Baltimore Ravens: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

29. Tennessee Titans: Isaiah Wilson, T, Georgia

30. Green Bay Packers: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

31. San Francisco 49ers: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

There are a few projected and potential trades worth taking a look at here.

At the top of the board, Jeremiah believes the Lions would like to move down from the No. 3 pick but doesn't believe they'll be able to find a partner willing to meet their price. Likewise, Jeremiah expects Seattle will trade out of its first-round pick but isn't sure where it would land.

The New England Patriots are another trendy pick to move up the board. Jeremiah agrees. He just isn't sure it happens without a major slide from either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa, which he doesn't believe is likely. Instead, he thinks Miami is ready to build around Herbert while the Chargers won't let Tagovailoa get past them.

That makes the Falcons moving up to the No. 9 spot the first trade in his mock draft. He believes they'll jump up to grab a defensive tackle while the Jaguars end up with a defensive tackle of their own at No. 16.

New England's pick here is a bit of a stunner, going with tight end Cole Kmet from Notre Dame instead of reaching for a quarterback to potentially help replace Tom Brady.

"Cole Kmet can help the run game," Jeremiah said, "and give a big target down the middle in the passing game."

The analyst does think the Patriots could move up in the second round to grab quarterback Jalen Hurts. Those two moves would help replace both Brady and Rob Gronkowski, spurring what New England hopes is a quick rebuild on offense.