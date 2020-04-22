Alexander Ovechkin, Wayne Gretzky Split NHL 20 Series, Raise Money for Charity

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin faced off in The Great One vs. The Great Eight Showcase, a matchup of the two NHL legends in EA Sports' NHL 20 on Wednesday.

The event was to raise money for charity, and after splitting two games live on Twitch—Gretzky won in Game 1, 5-4, while Ovechkin took Game 2, 4-1—the two men came to an agreement.

The event raised over $16,000, with the duo agreeing to match that total themselves in donations to the Edmonton Food Bank and the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation's "Feeding the Frontlines" fund.

The first game was a thriller, as Gretzky's team of Edmonton Oilers alumni held a late one-goal advantage. But with seconds remaining, Ovechkin scored, sending the game to extra time. But Gretzky had the last laugh, sealing the win with a signature wrap-around goal.

Ovechkin had his revenge in the second game, however, winning easily. The Washington Capitals star said on SportsCenter he hoped the two men dropped the digital gloves, though no fighting occurred in the two games.