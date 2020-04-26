Fantasy Booking a WWE vs. AEW PPV

Fantasy Booking a WWE vs. AEW PPVApril 26, 2020
Wrestling fans may be engaged in a bitter Wednesday Night War, but the idea of a crossover pay-per-view is the kind of entertainment the world needs as we continue dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
With many of the top names in the industry signed to WWE and All Elite Wrestling, the possible matchups give fans something to dream about. While an event of this magnitude would never happen, it's fun to imagine the possibilities.
For this dream PPV event, WWE's main roster will take on AEW—NXT is the company's developmental territory and not on the same level. While the black-and-yellow brand boasts great talent, this event is where the big boys and girls play.
Here are the predictions for a fantasy WWE vs. AEW show.
World Title Matches
AEW vs. WWE Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Drew McIntyre
Fans who have watched wrestling for long enough know that during the territory days, the champions from opposing companies would often square off, which would lead to Jon Moxley and Drew McIntyre clashing in this instance.
Just as WWF champion Bob Backlund and AWA world heavyweight champion Nick Bockwinkel fought to a double count-out in the 1970s, Moxley and McIntyre would get thrown out when the two battled into the crowd and couldn't be controlled.
Both men would retain their gold.
Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Brodie Lee
Making a crossover PPV work would be incredibly difficult, especially considering the parties who would have to agree to the deal and the grudges they hold, so some concessions would have to be made.
As a result, the match between Braun Strowman and Brodie Lee for the Universal Championship would be great to watch, but the titleholder would have to retain since the WWE chairman would never permit Lee to win after seeing his new character on Dynamite.
Fatal 4-Way Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Nyla Rose vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
Move over, Ultimo Dragon, as the winner of the Fatal 4-Way Women's Championship ladder match would walk out of the event with all four of the major women's titles in AEW, WWE and NXT.
The roof better be reinforced to hold up all that gold.
While WWE fans will be reluctant to pick against Charlotte Flair since she's always winning titles and AEW will be looking to protect heel champion Nyla Rose, the biggest mainstream star in women's wrestling is Becky Lynch. She would walk away holding all four belts to create an iconic visual.
Tag Team Title Matches
Triple Threat Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Adam Page vs. The New Day vs. The Street Profits
As seen on SmackDown, Triple Threat matches for the tag team titles can be interesting, which would make a three-way battle between the AEW, Raw and SmackDown tag team champions one of the most anticipated bouts on the card.
The New Day is one of the best tag teams ever, and the Street Profits are one of the hottest commodities in wrestling. But Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page are the most entertaining duo on the card and deserve to walk out with all three sets of championships.
Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander
While WWE has demonstrated it doesn't care about the Women's Tag Team Championships, they would be a focal point on this dream card.
To battle against champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, AEW would send the unlikely duo of Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander.
Using the storyline that Bliss and Cross are a cohesive unit and Shida and Statlander can't get on the same page, the titleholders would steal the victory with a distraction roll-up to walk out of the event still holding the belts.
Secondary Title Matches
United States Championship: Andrade vs. Cody
Andrade may be one of the most talented Superstars on WWE's main roster, but he has been booked poorly since making the jump from NXT. With Cody billed as The American Nightmare, it's only fair that he fights for and captures the U.S. title.
The match itself would be great, and the war of words between those involved and their managers would be one of the highlights leading up to the show.
At the end of the day, though, Cody is the bigger draw and should go over.
Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn vs. Chris Jericho
There are many WWE Superstars who feel as if they have been passed over for opportunities, but few have been as mistreated as intercontinental champion Sami Zayn.
To make it up to him, he will beat one of the best IC titleholders in history in his matchup against Chris Jericho.
Jericho is firing on all cylinders on the mic and in the ring, and Zayn has never been more annoying. The combination would create magic in the buildup and would be followed with a championship match that cements Zayn's spot as a top dog in WWE.
Other Dream Singles Matches
Bray Wyatt vs. Darby Allin
Darby Allin has emerged as one of the brightest stars in the business in recent months, but he has yet to embark on a career-defining feud. With "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt lurking in the same darkness where Allin can be found, the two are meant to be together.
Allin would have to take the loss against The Fiend, but just stepping into the Firefly Fun House would ensure he's treated like a top attraction moving forward.
PAC, Pentagon and Fenix vs. AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and MJF
In the biggest swerve of the night, The Death Triangle would take on AJ Styles and Seth Rollins, who would not announce their third teammate until during the show.
With speculation running rampant and the bout underway, The Death Triangle would be running roughshod over Styles and Rollins when Maxwell Jacob Friedman comes down to the ring.
While everyone will think MJF is there to help AEW, the dastardly heel would join forces with WWE and cost his own company the victory.
Britt Baker vs. Asuka
Britt Baker is arguably the best all-around women's wrestler in AEW, and the same can be said for Asuka in WWE. The resulting matchup would be hard-hitting in the ring and entertaining on the mic.
As great as Asuka is, Baker needs the win more and would walk away with a victory. And since both are so good on promos, they would both be mic'd up during the bout.
Undertaker and Aleister Black vs. The Young Bucks
For a matchup between Undertaker and Aleister Black against The Young Bucks, not much more needs to be said except where do we sign up?
Add in the fact that it would likely be shot in the style of WrestleMania 36's Boneyard match, and this would be the greatest bout in wrestling history. The Deadman and Black would have to go over, but The Young Bucks would show why they are such a massive draw for AEW.
