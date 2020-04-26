Fantasy Booking a WWE vs. AEW PPV

1 of 4

AEW vs. WWE Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Drew McIntyre

Fans who have watched wrestling for long enough know that during the territory days, the champions from opposing companies would often square off, which would lead to Jon Moxley and Drew McIntyre clashing in this instance.

Just as WWF champion Bob Backlund and AWA world heavyweight champion Nick Bockwinkel fought to a double count-out in the 1970s, Moxley and McIntyre would get thrown out when the two battled into the crowd and couldn't be controlled.

Both men would retain their gold.

Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman vs. Brodie Lee

Making a crossover PPV work would be incredibly difficult, especially considering the parties who would have to agree to the deal and the grudges they hold, so some concessions would have to be made.

As a result, the match between Braun Strowman and Brodie Lee for the Universal Championship would be great to watch, but the titleholder would have to retain since the WWE chairman would never permit Lee to win after seeing his new character on Dynamite.

Fatal 4-Way Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Nyla Rose vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Move over, Ultimo Dragon, as the winner of the Fatal 4-Way Women's Championship ladder match would walk out of the event with all four of the major women's titles in AEW, WWE and NXT.

The roof better be reinforced to hold up all that gold.

While WWE fans will be reluctant to pick against Charlotte Flair since she's always winning titles and AEW will be looking to protect heel champion Nyla Rose, the biggest mainstream star in women's wrestling is Becky Lynch. She would walk away holding all four belts to create an iconic visual.