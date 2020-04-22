Peyton Manning Says He Does Not Plan to Pursue NFL Coaching Job

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

More than four years into his retirement, the football world is still eagerly awaiting Peyton Manning's first major post-NFL career move.

While many assume that will eventually be a foray into broadcasting, Manning has made it clear that it won't be as an NFL or college coach.

"One thing, I guess, that I just don't think that I'll probably get into is coaching, if you will, in the NFL," Manning told Dave Logan on KOA Radio (h/t Ben Swanson of DenverBroncos.com). "Or, people say, 'Why don't you go back and coach in college' or whatnot. The truth of it is I'm not sure I would be as good of a coach as people think. Being a coach takes a certain skill, and just because you were a successful football player doesn't mean you'll be a good coach. I like teaching. I like teaching football. I like teaching young quarterbacks, answering questions, paying it forward. So maybe eliminate that."

Manning has been coaching his son's flag football team, but he seems to have no interest in making it a full-time career.

The future Hall of Famer has been pursued for several positions since his retirement, including front office jobs and broadcasting gigs. Manning has rejected an offer from ESPN to join the Monday Night Football booth on several occasions, including earlier this year.



It's unclear if Manning ever plans to take the next step and get into broadcasting. There were reports in 2018 that Manning planned to join the ownership group for the Carolina Panthers, but that never came to pass. He's instead kept his options open, occasionally appearing on ESPN for their Detail series while remaining one of the busiest pitchmen in the sports world.

Going into the coaching world wouldn't make all that much sense. It's a consuming job that requires a near 24/7 commitment; Manning already had one of those jobs, playing quarterback for the better part of two decades.

The booth seems like his most natural—and the most lucrative—long-term fit.