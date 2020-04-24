Ezra Cleveland Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The Minnesota Vikings used the No. 58 overall pick to take former Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on Friday.

Cleveland will join a unit tasked with protecting Kirk Cousins.

Here is how the 6'6", 311-pounder fits into Minnesota's updated depth chart:

QB - Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion

RB - Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison

WR 1 - Adam Thielen

WR 2 - Olabisi Johnson

WR 3 - Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe

TE - Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr.

LT - Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins

LG - Pat Elflein

C - Garrett Bradbury, Brett Jones

RG - Dru Samia

RT - Ezra Cleveland, Brian O'Neill

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Cleveland as the 10th-best offensive tackle in this draft class with a 72 grade, spotting him in the bottom of the third round.

However, his name was buzzing as a potential first-rounder in the week leading up to the draft. Cleveland also gained national traction with a strong showing at February's combine:

Cleveland had started every game at Boise State since 2017, and he was named to the All-Mountain West first team the past two seasons.

Last season, according to Boise State's official website, the Washington native "provided protection at left tackle for a Bronco offense that ranked 19th in the country in scoring [and] helped open holes for Mountain West Freshman of the Year running back George Holani, who extended Boise State's streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 12."

Minnesota will hope to get the same push and protection from Cleveland.