Ezra Cleveland Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2

Ezra Cleveland Drafted by Vikings: Minnesota's Updated Depth Chart After Round 2April 25, 2020
The Minnesota Vikings used the No. 58 overall pick to take former Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland on Friday.
Cleveland will join a unit tasked with protecting Kirk Cousins.
Here is how the 6'6", 311-pounder fits into Minnesota's updated depth chart:
QB - Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion
RB - Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison
WR 1 - Adam Thielen
WR 2 - Olabisi Johnson
WR 3 - Justin Jefferson, Tajae Sharpe, Chad Beebe
TE - Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith Jr.
LT - Riley Reiff, Aviante Collins
LG - Pat Elflein
C - Garrett Bradbury, Brett Jones
RG - Dru Samia
RT - Ezra Cleveland, Brian O'Neill
Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.
Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Cleveland as the 10th-best offensive tackle in this draft class with a 72 grade, spotting him in the bottom of the third round.
However, his name was buzzing as a potential first-rounder in the week leading up to the draft. Cleveland also gained national traction with a strong showing at February's combine:
Cleveland had started every game at Boise State since 2017, and he was named to the All-Mountain West first team the past two seasons.
Last season, according to Boise State's official website, the Washington native "provided protection at left tackle for a Bronco offense that ranked 19th in the country in scoring [and] helped open holes for Mountain West Freshman of the Year running back George Holani, who extended Boise State's streak of seasons with a 1,000-yard rusher to 12."
Minnesota will hope to get the same push and protection from Cleveland.
Ezra Cleveland Scouting Report