The Coolest Throwback Jersey to Own for Each MLB Team

The Coolest Throwback Jersey to Own for Each MLB TeamApril 26, 2020
Who doesn't love a good throwback jersey?
It's a great way to support your favorite team in style and an inevitable source of high-fives and impromptu conversations with strangers any time you wear it to a game.
Ahead, we set out to answer a simple question: What is the coolest throwback jersey to own for each of the 30 MLB teams?
Obviously, this was an entirely subjective article, and there are bound to be differences of opinion.
If you're a fan of the 1980s pullover-style jerseys with bold colors and pronounced collars, you're in for a treat.
Enjoy!
Arizona Diamondbacks: Randy Johnson
Jersey Design: 2001-06 Home Jersey
Who doesn't love a good vest jersey?
The franchise sported a prominently displayed "Diamondbacks" across the chest of its home jersey for the first three years of its existence before pivoting to a more simplified look with just the logo.
In the first season wearing their new duds, the D-backs won 92 games and knocked off a juggernaut New York Yankees team in a thrilling seven-game World Series.
With four Cy Young Awards and a team-record 50.9 WAR over eight seasons with the D-backs, Johnson remains a franchise legend.
Atlanta Braves: Hank Aaron
Jersey Design: 1972-75 Home Jersey
These uniforms were worn for a brief four-year window by the Atlanta Braves, a few years after they moved from Milwaukee in 1966.
However, they have resurfaced in recent years, with the current team wearing them on occasion.
Hall of Fame outfielder Hank Aaron spent 21 seasons with the Braves, and he stands as one of the true legends of the game with 25 All-Star appearances and 755 career home runs.
When he hit career homer No. 715 on April 8, 1974, to surpass Babe Ruth on the all-time list, this is the jersey he was wearing.
Baltimore Orioles: Cal Ripken Jr.
Jersey Design: 1975-92 Orange Alternate Jersey
When baseball fans think of the color orange, they think of the Baltimore Orioles.
The San Francisco Giants (1977-82) and Miami Marlins (alternate) have also donned orange jerseys over the years, but the Orioles did it first, and did it most prominently.
Either player pictured above—first baseman Eddie Murray and shortstop Cal Ripken Jr.—would be a great option for a throwback jersey.
Murray spent 13 seasons with the Orioles, while Ripken played his entire 21-year career in Baltimore, and both reside in Cooperstown with an Orioles logo on their plaques.
In the end, it's Ripken's timeless No. 8 jersey that gets the nod.
Boston Red Sox: Pedro Martinez
Jersey Design: 1999 Home Jersey w/All-Star Game patch
An old-school Ted Williams or Carl Yastrzemski jersey would be an excellent choice for any Boston Red Sox fan, with both players still beloved by the fanbase and city.
Let's think outside the box a bit, though.
The Red Sox played host to the 1999 All-Star Game, and Pedro Martinez earned the starting nod for the AL squad at the height of his career. He struck out Barry Larkin, Larry Walker, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire in order on his way to two no-hit innings and MVP honors.
A Martinez jersey will always have a place in the stands at Fenway Park, and finding one with that 1999 All-Star Game patch on the sleeve takes it to the next level.
Chicago Cubs: Ryne Sandberg
Jersey Design: 1982-89 Road Jersey
The easy choice here would be an Ernie Banks jersey from the team's memorable 1969 season, and there's a place for that in the closet of any Chicago Cubs fan.
There's just something about those bold blue pullovers from the 1980s that screams summertime day game on WGN.
Andre Dawson is an excellent throwback pick from that era, while guys like Rick Sutcliffe and Shawon Dunston are also intriguing options a bit further off the beaten path.
However, it's Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg who was the face of the franchise during that time, and his name is the first that comes to mind when seeing those jerseys.
Chicago White Sox: Michael Jordan
Jersey Design: 1991-94 Black Alternate Jersey
A case can be made that the most famous player in Chicago White Sox history is someone who never played a regular-season game with the team.
During his 18-month hiatus from basketball in 1993 and 1994, Michael Jordan tried his hand at baseball, spending a year in the White Sox minor league ranks.
His trials and tribulations on the diamond were nightly news, and while he never appeared in an MLB game, his No. 45 jersey can still be spotted from time to time on the South Side of Chicago.
Bonus points if you can find a black Birmingham Barons jersey, the Double-A affiliate that Jordan suited up for in the minors.
Cincinnati Reds: Johnny Bench
Jersey Design: 1972-92 Home Jersey
The Cincinnati Reds will always be synonymous with the Big Red Machine and the teams that won back-to-back World Series titles in 1975 and 1976.
Those clubs featured plenty of stars, including catcher Johnny Bench, first baseman Tony Perez, second baseman Joe Morgan, shortstop Dave Concepcion, third baseman Pete Rose and left fielder George Foster.
Any jersey from that era is worthy of consideration.
A two-time MVP and arguably the greatest catcher in MLB history, Bench was the heart and soul of those teams, and he remains a fan favorite.
Cleveland Indians: Larry Doby
Jersey Design: 1946-49 Home Jersey
Who was Larry Doby?
Aside from being a seven-time All-Star and one of the best outfielders in Cleveland Indians history, he was also the second player to break the color barrier and the first to do so in the American League.
He led the AL in home runs in 1952 (32) and 1954 (32), and his 215 home runs rank sixth on the franchise's all-time list.
His No. 14 jersey is one of nine retired by the organization, and his on-field performance coupled with his significant place in baseball history make him a worthy throwback choice.
Colorado Rockies: Larry Walker
Jersey Design: 1993-99 Road Jersey
The Colorado Rockies do not have many jersey designs in their brief franchise history (1993-present), so the decision here was all about which name would be on the back.
Andres Galarraga was the first true star in franchise history, and others from that era like Dante Bichette, Ellis Burks and Vinny Castilla also made their mark. That group was followed by Todd Helton, who was a staple at first base for 17 seasons.
However, there's only one Hall of Famer in franchise history, and that's outfielder Larry Walker.
The 1997 NL MVP winner was elected to Cooperstown as part of the 2020 class, and his on-field performance and personality made him a fan favorite during his time in Colorado and to this day.
Detroit Tigers: Mark Fidrych
Jersey Design: 1972-93 Road Jersey
The 1984 Detroit Tigers featured memorable stars like Alan Trammell, Lou Whitaker, Kirk Gibson and Jack Morris, who all helped deliver a World Series title.
That roster will always have a place in Tigers lore, so anyone from that group is a solid choice.
However, Tigers fans also have an opportunity to pay homage to one of the most memorable one-hit wonders in MLB history.
Mark Fidrych went 19-9 with a 2.34 ERA and 24 complete games in 29 starts as a 21-year-old rookie in 1976, starting the All-Star Game and winning AL Rookie of the Year honors while taking the baseball world by storm.
Injuries limited him to 162 more innings over the next four years before his career ended, but his compelling debut and quirky on-field antics still make him a memorable figure.
Houston Astros: Nolan Ryan
Jersey Design: 1975-86 Home/Road Jersey
This might be the throwback baseball jersey.
Originally known as the Houston Colt .45s, the club was rebranded as the Astros in 1965. After 10 years with a shooting star over the word "Astros" on their home jersey, they introduced a bold redesign for the 1975 season.
These jerseys skillfully toed the line between monstrosity and marvel.
Nolan Ryan joined the Astros for the 1980 season and spent nine years with the team, making him the perfect player to honor with these gaudy throwbacks.
Not pictured: Players also had their number prominently displayed just below their belts on their right pant leg. Delightfully weird.
Kansas City Royals: Bo Jackson
Jersey Design: 1983-91 Road Jersey
Sorry, George Brett.
After spurning the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the No. 1 pick in the 1986 NFL draft, Bo Jackson began a professional baseball career with the Kansas City Royals.
A fourth-round pick in the 1986 MLB draft, he spent just 53 games in the minors before he made his MLB debut later that year. He spent four seasons as an everyday outfielder for the Royals, earning a spot on the AL All-Star team in 1989.
His legendary athleticism has allowed him to transcend the world of sports like few athletes in the past, and the appeal of that powder blue throwback jersey transcends the Kansas City market.
Los Angeles Angels: Reggie Jackson
Jersey Design: 1973-92 Home Jersey
Ryan was arguably the first true superstar to suit up for the California Angels, playing for the team from 1972 through 1979.
However, we have a couple of Ryan jerseys on this list, so let's go with another Hall of Famer in outfielder Reggie Jackson.
While he was already "Mr. October" with 15 MLB seasons and 425 home runs when he joined the Angels for his age-36 campaign, he still had something left.
He led the AL in home runs (39) in 1982 while hitting in the middle of a stacked lineup that also featured Doug DeCinces (30 HR, 97 RBI), Brian Downing (28 HR, 84 RBI), Don Baylor (24 HR, 93 RBI), Fred Lynn (21 HR, 86 RBI) and Bobby Grich (19 HR, 65 RBI) as the Angels won 93 games and a division title.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Jackie Robinson
Jersey Design: 1952-57 Home Jersey
It was tempting to go with the Brooklyn Dodgers' powder blue alternate jerseys from their heyday in the 1950s, but the white home version from that era is timeless.
While guys like Duke Snider, Roy Campanella, Pee Wee Reese and Gil Hodges would all be excellent choices from that time period, Jackie Robinson is on another level in terms of his place in baseball history because he broke the sport's color barrier.
His No. 42 jersey is retired by MLB, and since the home uniforms just say "Dodgers" across the chest, there's a seamless tie to the current Los Angeles version of the team.
This jersey transcends baseball and sports in general.
Miami Marlins: Jose Fernandez
Jersey Design: 2012-18 Black Alternate Jersey
Jose Fernandez died at age 23 in 2016, tragically cutting short his life and MLB career after just four seasons.
In his brief time in the big leagues, he endeared himself to the Miami Marlins fanbase and the surrounding community with his electric stuff on the mound and his infectious personality.
There are other solid choices here, going back to the early Florida Marlins days and the 1997 World Series-winning team, including stars like Gary Sheffield and Kevin Brown.
That said, Fernandez is one jersey that belongs in the closet of every Marlins fan.
Milwaukee Brewers: Robin Yount
Jersey Design: 1978-84 Road Jersey
Here's another great example of those terrific 1980s pullover jerseys.
The 1982 Brewers team that reached the World Series had plenty of legendary franchise figures, including Hall of Famers Paul Molitor and Rollie Fingers, as well as sluggers Cecil Cooper, Gorman Thomas and Ben Oglivie.
That said, Robin Yount is the greatest player in franchise history and was the face of that 1982 team on his way to NL MVP honors when he hit .331/.379/.578 with 210 hits, 46 doubles, 29 home runs and 114 RBI in a 10.5-WAR season.
One of the best players of the 1980s and one of the best jerseys of the decade. A winning combination.
Minnesota Twins: Kent Hrbek
Jersey Design: 1973-86 Road Jersey
An underrated slugger who spent his entire 14-year career with the Twins, first baseman Kent Hrbek remains a lauded figure in the Minnesota sports world.
His 293 home runs are second only to Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew on the franchise's all-time list, and he was a key contributor to the 1987 and 1991 World Series-winning squads.
He made his MLB debut in 1981, which means he spent six seasons wearing these terrific blue pullovers on the road. For fans looking to go outside the box, the two twins shaking hands is one of the best throwback logos in MLB history, though it has never been featured prominently on a non-alternate jersey.
New York Mets: Dwight Gooden
Jersey Design: 1983-92 Home Jersey
Few players have captured the imagination of the baseball world the way a 19-year-old Dwight Gooden did in 1984.
He went 17-9 with a 2.60 ERA and a staggering 276 strikeouts in 218 innings to win NL Rookie of the Year honors. Gooden then went 24-4 with a 1.53 ERA and 268 strikeouts in 276.2 innings in a memorable 12.2-WAR season the following year.
While substance abuse eventually derailed his Hall of Fame trajectory, he remains arguably the greatest pitcher in New York Mets history.
The Mets were perhaps never more relevant on the national landscape than when Gooden and Darryl Strawberry headlined the roster.
New York Yankees: Thurman Munson
Jersey Design: 1936-Present Home Jersey
There are countless directions a New York Yankees fan can go when looking for a throwback jersey.
Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra and Don Mattingly are all legendary faces of the franchise, and recently retired players such as Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera have joined that Hall of Fame group.
For fans looking to go in a slightly different direction, catcher Thurman Munson is an excellent choice.
He became the first Yankees player in 37 years to be named team captain in 1976 and posted 46.0 career WAR while making seven All-Star appearances.
He tragically died in a plane crash at age 32 in 1979, but his legacy lives on in Yankees history.
Oakland Athletics: Rickey Henderson
Jersey Design: 1981-86 Alternate Jersey
The kelly green jerseys that the Oakland Athletics have worn at various points in their franchise history will always be among the coolest in baseball.
But look at these yellow jerseys from the 1980s!
There have been a few different iterations of this shirt, including a sleeveless yellow vest during the 1970s and a yellow pullover with the "A's" logo on the front instead of the words "Oakland" that immediately followed the vests.
Rickey Henderson suited up for the team from 1979 to 1983 during his first stint in Oakland, and there's not a cooler throwback jersey to own for A's fans than that of the all-time base stealer in his prime.
Philadelphia Phillies: Mike Schmidt
Jersey Design: 1973-88 Road Jersey
There was really no question which jersey design was going to be the choice for the Philadelphia Phillies. What can I say: I'm a sucker for the powder blue look.
However, there was a big decision to be made between Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton.
Carlton spent 15 seasons with the Phillies and won four Cy Young Awards while racking up 64.6 WAR. He is in the conversation as the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time.
Schmidt played his entire 18-year career in Philadelphia, where he won three MVPs and piled up 106.9 WAR as arguably the greatest third baseman in MLB history.
There's no wrong answer here.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Roberto Clemente
Jersey Design: 1957-70 Home Jersey
Another terrific example of the vest jersey, the Pittsburgh Pirates' home jersey throughout the 1960s is simple but effective.
Slugger Willie Stargell is a fine choice for Pirates fans who are looking to pay homage to one of the franchise's all-time greats.
Roberto Clemente is on another level, though.
The 15-time All-Star and 12-time Gold Glove winner spent his entire 18-year career with the Pirates, and he's as revered for his on-field play as he is for his humanitarian efforts in Latin America. He died in a plane crash at age 38 while delivering supplies to earthquake victims in Nicaragua, but his legacy lives.
San Diego Padres: Tony Gwynn
- Tony Gwynn: 69.2
- Dave Winfield: 32.0
- Jake Peavy: 26.8
- Trevor Hoffman: 25.8
- Andy Ashby: 22.6
Jersey Design: 1980-84 Road Jersey
In San Diego Padres history, there's Tony Gwynn, and then there's everyone else.
To that point, here's a look at the franchise's WAR leaders:
He's in a league of his own.
The Padres used a similar jersey to the one pictured above during the 1970s, but it featured yellow sleeves, rather than the brown sleeves and sweet yellow and red stripes.
San Francisco Giants: Willie Mays
Jersey Design: 1949-57 Home Jersey
From an aesthetic standpoint, the San Francisco Giants have never had a terribly exciting-looking jersey.
There was an all-orange road jersey and an all-black alternate jersey used in the late 70s and early 80s, but that wasn't an ideal time to highlight from a roster standpoint.
Instead, we'll go with the classic New York Giants jersey and all-time great Willie Mays.
The Say Hey Kid is one of the greatest to ever play the game, and he was the true definition of a five-tool player with 660 home runs, 338 steals and 12 Gold Glove Awards on his way to 24 All-Star appearances and 156.2 WAR.
Seattle Mariners: Ken Griffey Jr.
Jersey Design: 1994 Alternate Jersey
It's hard to find a fan of baseball during the 1990s who didn't love Ken Griffey Jr.
His sweet left-handed swing made him a perennial MVP candidate, and his extremely marketable personality made him the face of the sport.
Simply put, Griffey was the definition of cool.
These teal alternative jerseys were a nice change of pace from the fairly bland home whites and road grays the team wore through most of his tenure (1989-1999), though any Griffey jersey is a winner.
St. Louis Cardinals: Ozzie Smith
Jersey Design: 1976-84 Road Jersey
It's a testament to just how cool Ozzie Smith was and still is that a defensive-minded player with a .262 batting average and 28 career home runs would have the team's most desirable throwback jersey.
The trade that sent him to St. Louis before the 1982 season for Garry Templeton goes down as one of the best in franchise history, and he spent the next 15 years in a Cardinals uniform.
The 13-time Gold Glove winner and 15-time All-Star back-flipped his way into the hearts of fans, and his contributions to the 1982 World Series champions will forever be remembered.
Still, no one would fault a Cardinals fan for going with a Stan Musial or Bob Gibson jersey instead.
Tampa Bay Rays: Wade Boggs
Jersey Design: 1998-00 Black Alternate Jersey
Wade Boggs was 40 years old with 2,800 career hits when he signed with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays before the 1998 season.
He hit .289/.360/.391 for a 94 OPS+ in 817 plate appearances in his two seasons with the team, and the Rays lost 90-plus games both years, but he provided the organization with its first truly memorable moment.
On Aug. 7, 1999, he collected hit No. 3,000 of his Hall of Fame career.
He served as the team's hitting coach for a stint after hanging up his spikes, and his No. 12 is retired by the organization.
Texas Rangers: Nolan Ryan
Jersey Design: 1986-93 Home Jersey
The Ryan Express seemed to be nearing the end of his career when he returned home and signed with the Texas Rangers before the 1989 season.
Instead, the 42-year-old went 16-10 with a 3.20 ERA and 301 strikeouts in 239.1 innings in his first season with the team, and he went on to play four more years in Arlington.
He threw no-hitters No. 6 and No. 7 of his Hall of Fame career during his time with the Rangers.
Ryan remained active with the team following his retirement, serving first as club president starting in 2008 and then as CEO in 2013 before stepping down following the 2013 season.
Toronto Blue Jays: Joe Carter
Jersey Design: 1989-96 Home Jersey
With one swing of the bat, Joe Carter became a Toronto Blue Jays legend.
The slugger hit one of the most memorable home runs in baseball history when he delivered a walk-off, title-clinching shot in Game 6 of the 1993 World Series.
This is the jersey he was wearing when he delivered the team its second title in as many years.
All told, he spent seven seasons in Toronto, tallying 203 home runs and 736 RBI while making five All-Star teams. He may not be in the Hall of Fame, but he's a true franchise legend.
Washington Nationals: Andre Dawson
Jersey Design: 1980-91 Road Jersey
Is it bending the rules to go with a Montreal Expos jersey for the Washington Nationals?
The Expos made the move to our nation's capital and became the Nationals following the 2004 season, and there's not much in the way of appealing throwback options since that move.
Instead, we'll turn our attention to the Expos teams of the 1980s, when Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Tim Raines and Gary Carter shared the same lineup.
There's not a bad choice from that trio, but we'll go with Dawson as the one to own.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted. Jersey information comes from the "Dressed to the Nines" exhibit on the Baseball Hall of Fame website.