Darrelle Revis Calls Out 49ers' Richard Sherman: 'I'm Better at Corner Than Him'

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman are still going at it.

On Wednesday, the former NFL cornerback continued the long-standing feud between the two men, ripping the San Francisco 49ers star on Twitter:

Revis hasn't played in the NFL since 2017, but he still thinks he's the better player. That's no surprise, though—this beef dates back to 2013 and continued ahead of this year's Super Bowl.

It's also possible that Revis was responding to this tweet from Sherman, who slyly linked to a video showing Revis getting beaten in coverage:

Revis and Sherman are undoubtedly two of the NFL's best cornerbacks over the past decade. And their beef is just as enjoyable.