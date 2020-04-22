AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22April 23, 2020
The tournament to crown the first TNT champion continued Wednesday night as Sammy Guevara battled familiar foe Darby Allin in one quarterfinal match and the brash, cocky and arrogant "Superbad" Kip Sabian squared off with grizzled vet Dustin Rhodes.
For Rhodes, his match represented more than an opportunity to advance his career; it represented the opportunity to prove he still belonged. For the 51-year-old future Hall of Famer, a loss would bring about the conclusion of one of the most storied and decorated careers of his generation, a stipulation he placed on the contest of his own volition.
Rhodes has vowed to hang up the boots if he lost to Sabian.
Did he, or did the face-painted phenom live to fight one more day, his sights set on one last championship to add to his resume?
Find out with this recap of the April 22 episode, which also featured one-half of the AEW tag team champions, Kenny Omega, in action.
TNT Championship Tournament: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution but The Spanish God had an opportunity to make up for that loss and cash his ticket to the semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament as they rekindled their rivalry in the night's opening contest.
Guevara wasted no time making good for the previous loss, attacking Allin with a dive before the bell, just as his face-painted opponent did in Baltimore. Guevara beat Allin to ringside, setting up a ladder and laying him across it. Scaling the top rope, the youngest member of The Inner Circle launched himself off with a big splash, driving his body weight into his opponent.
The ringside trainer checked on both men heading into the break.
Back from the break, the bell sounded and Guevara resumed his beatdown of Allin. The enigmatic antihero of AEW fought back, removing The Spanish God’s boot and applying a reverse ankle lock while perched atop the ropes.
On the mat, Allin reapplied the ankle lock, looking to force a submission while Chris Jericho admitted on commentary that the approach was not what he expected out of the babyface. Still, Guevara fought out and remained on the offensive heading into the break.
Back from the commercial, Allin exploded through the ropes with a tope but Guevara moved and the dynamic performer crashed into the barricade. In the ring, he delivered a 540 splash for a near-fall as Allin had the wherewithal to grab the bottom rope and break the pin.
Allin fought his way back into the match, countered a knee strike and scored the win with The Last Supper.
Result
Allin defeated Guevara
Grade
B+
Analysis
Allin and Guevara have wicked chemistry. They are such creative performers that they come up with spots and ideas that others simply are not open-minded (or carefree) enough to attempt.
The opening ladder spot was ridiculous and probably could have been saved for a show with actual fans in attendance, but the ankle work from Allin was fantastic and Guevara repeatedly worrying about countering him ultimately proved his downfall by way of The Last Supper.
Either man could have won but Allin is clearly the breakout star management is fully behind and a date Cody in the semifinals will only help elevate his star going forward.
Though he lost, make no mistake about it: Guevara will be warring with Allin for many years as they move into even more prominent roles in AEW and we will all benefit because of it.
Matt Hardy Addresses Chris Jericho
Matt Hardy cut a promo from an undisclosed location, first under his Broken persona, then as himself.
As regular old Matt, he reminded Chris Jericho of their history and gave an explanation for him backing The Elite in their war with The Inner Circle.
From there, he told Jericho to send Sammy Guevara if he wants because he will kick his ass.
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a reminder that Matt Hardy is a perfectly fine promo without the over-the-top nonsense of the Broken character. He was compelling, explained himself and put over the issues he has with The Inner Circle.
He even set up a match with Sammy Guevara that has zero backstory whatsoever and will likely result in the further delegitimization of The Spanish God, but it at least served a purpose.
That is more than can be said for much of the Hardy stuff to this point.
Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels
Kenny Omega, one-half of the AEW tag team champions, returned to action as he battled the largely unknown Alan Angels in singles competition.
Omega outwrestled Angels early, completely outclassing the young competitor. Angels escaped a snapdragon suplex attempt but succumbed to a series of hard chops. Omega fired off some forearms in the corner, punishing the overmatched opposition.
Angels managed to down Omega and tried for a frog splash but had to abort at the last second as the tag champion moved out of the way. Omega lit him up with a V-Trigger but Angels kicked out, much to the chagrin of his much more-established opponent.
Two more V-Triggers followed and the confident Omega earned the victory.
Result
Omega defeated Angels
Grade
C
Analysis
Chris Jericho called this a “warmup match” on commentary, which it obviously was, and this went on way too long with that in mind.
Sure, it was nice to see Omega let Angels get some offense in on the most important night of his professional life, but this dragged on. Omega should have put him down relatively quickly and moved on, especially considering his status as a champion and top-ranked competitor in AEW.
It was fine for what it was, even if it had no real consequence on the show or any ongoing storylines.
Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc
Jimmy Havoc had zero patience for Orange Cassidy’s shtick this week, attacking the wildly popular slacker before the bell and pummeling him around the ringside area. He dropped him with a big suplex on the floor and chopped him, reddening his chest.
Havoc continued to punish his opponent, trapping him in an armbar and manipulating the wrist/fingers as Cassidy screamed and kicked in agony.
Havoc tried for a discus clothesline but Cassidy ducked, igniting a babyface comeback. He delivered a big crossbody for two but Havoc regained control with a big thrust. Cassidy fought back, dropping him and delivering a lazy splash from the middle rope for another near-fall.
Penelope Ford inexplicably appeared on the ring apron, drawing the attention of Chuck Taylor and Trent at ringside. Kip Sabian flew from out of nowhere, laying the Best Friends out at ringside. This allowed Cassidy to catch Havoc off-guard with a crucifix rollup for the win.
After the match, Havoc and Sabian beatdown Cassidy until Taylor and Trent made the save.
Result
Cassidy defeated Havoc
Grade
C-
Analysis
Where was the confident and sarcastic Cassidy that took Pac to the limit back at Revolution? This match felt more like a jobber getting beaten down by an established star than Kenny Omega’s squash match earlier in the night, and that’s not a positive.
Nor was the sudden and unexplained relationship between Havoc and Sabian.
Yes, they’re both British, but there is no rhyme or reason to their partnership beyond that. Just because the commentary team mentions that they know they’ve become friends does not know the audience at home does.
Yes, we know Sabian has a history with the Best Friends dating back to last week’s show, but this felt forced at the absolute best.
Wardlow in Action
Wardlow returned to AEW Dynamite this week, battling the unknown Lee Johnson in what figured to be a one-sided match.
A burst of energy and a big dropkick from Johnson proved unfortunate for the enhancement talent as Wardlow exploded on him, turning him inside out and tossing him around the squared circle with little regard.
Wardlow finished him off in short order with a release airplane spin.
Result
Wardlow defeated Johnson
Grade
A+
Analysis
This was awesome.
Wardlow looked like a destructive force as he bowled over Johnson, completely manhandling him and putting him down for the count before the match overstayed its welcome.
Who knows what his future looks like with MJF currently sidelined but Wardlow is money if management can bring him along slowly and let him destroy opposition like this. Does he have the raw athleticism of Brock Lesnar? No, but this screamed “Lesnar vs. Spike, 2002.”
Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Justin Law
“The Exalted One” Mr. Brodie Lee celebrated another successful recruitment to the Dark Order by squaring off with Justin Law in singles competition. Scarily focused, Lee stared bast Law’s physical person and into his soul.
Lee punished Law, chopping away at his chest before flattening Law with consecutive suplexes.
As the merciless beating continued, Lee locked eyes with Marko Stunt, whom cameras picked up on repeatedly throughout the match.
Lee ended Law’s night with a discus lariat for the win.
Result
Lee defeated Law
Grade
B
Analysis
This was effective but the idea of Lee being transitioned into a match with Mark Stunt is not an appealing one, even if you know that is where things are heading. The camera was on Stunt too much, and the post-match staredown was not an accident.
We just watched Stunt get dismantled by Lance Archer. Setting him up for a similar fate only lessens the effect.
Plus, shouldn’t the long-anticipated Exalted One be doing something a little more important?
TNT Championship Tournament: Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian
The weight of the world on his shoulders, his career at stake, Dustin Rhodes vowed to keep steppin’ as he battled Kip Sabian in the last quarterfinal round match of the TNT Championship tournament. Penelope Ford, as always, accompanied Sabian while Brandi Rhodes seconded Rhodes for the high-stakes main event.
Rhodes caught Sabian off-guard early, catching him with the drop-down uppercut and applying an armbar. Superbad recovered and delivered a straight kick for two as the match went to commercial break.
Back from the timeout, Sabian targeted the left leg of his opponent. Rhodes survived the sustained offense of his opponent, fought back and scored a two-count off a rollup. Sabian answered with a lariat for a near-fall of his own while Chris Jericho, on commentary, suggested Rhodes was on his way to defeat.
Dustin fought back, delivered a clothesline and bulldog that should have affected the injured knee, something Jericho was quick to point out on commentary.
Sabian again seized control, pounding away at Rhodes, only for referee Aubrey Edwards to forcibly pull him off.
Brandi delivered a big spear to Ford that sent her to the floor while Rhodes delivered the Code Red to score the win and advance to the next round of competition.
Result
Rhodes defeated Sabian
Grade
B-
Analysis
Technically, this match was perfectly fine. The psychology was solid enough, even if the selling was a bit spotty late, but both Rhodes and Sabian told a strong story.
The problem is, it lacked a sense of urgency given the stipulations Rhodes put on the match. It was almost as if that was shoehorned into the match after it had already been taped. There was very little drama, and no real suggestion this might be Rhodes’ last match outside of the work of Jericho and the great Tony Schiavone at the announce position.
Had it featured that and actually played up the idea that Sabian might actually retire Rhodes, it would have been a better match and a more engrossing viewing experience. As it is, it was a solid enough match that sets up a semifinal round rife with storyline potential.