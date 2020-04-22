AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 22

1 of 7

Credit: AEW

Darby Allin defeated Sammy Guevara at AEW Revolution but The Spanish God had an opportunity to make up for that loss and cash his ticket to the semifinals of the TNT Championship Tournament as they rekindled their rivalry in the night's opening contest.

Guevara wasted no time making good for the previous loss, attacking Allin with a dive before the bell, just as his face-painted opponent did in Baltimore. Guevara beat Allin to ringside, setting up a ladder and laying him across it. Scaling the top rope, the youngest member of The Inner Circle launched himself off with a big splash, driving his body weight into his opponent.

The ringside trainer checked on both men heading into the break.

Back from the break, the bell sounded and Guevara resumed his beatdown of Allin. The enigmatic antihero of AEW fought back, removing The Spanish God’s boot and applying a reverse ankle lock while perched atop the ropes.

On the mat, Allin reapplied the ankle lock, looking to force a submission while Chris Jericho admitted on commentary that the approach was not what he expected out of the babyface. Still, Guevara fought out and remained on the offensive heading into the break.

Back from the commercial, Allin exploded through the ropes with a tope but Guevara moved and the dynamic performer crashed into the barricade. In the ring, he delivered a 540 splash for a near-fall as Allin had the wherewithal to grab the bottom rope and break the pin.

Allin fought his way back into the match, countered a knee strike and scored the win with The Last Supper.

Result

Allin defeated Guevara

Grade

B+

Analysis

Allin and Guevara have wicked chemistry. They are such creative performers that they come up with spots and ideas that others simply are not open-minded (or carefree) enough to attempt.

The opening ladder spot was ridiculous and probably could have been saved for a show with actual fans in attendance, but the ankle work from Allin was fantastic and Guevara repeatedly worrying about countering him ultimately proved his downfall by way of The Last Supper.

Either man could have won but Allin is clearly the breakout star management is fully behind and a date Cody in the semifinals will only help elevate his star going forward.

Though he lost, make no mistake about it: Guevara will be warring with Allin for many years as they move into even more prominent roles in AEW and we will all benefit because of it.





