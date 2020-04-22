Red Sox Rumors: Ron Roenicke Named Full-Time Manager, Has Interim Tag Removed

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox are planning to remove the interim tag from manager Ron Roenicke, giving him the position for the delayed 2020 season.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the news Wednesday, not long after plans for Major League Baseball's punishment for Boston's sign-stealing scandal became public. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Red Sox were stripped of a 2020 second-round draft pick, while replay operator J.T. Watkins and former manager Alex Cora were banned for the 2020 season.

Cora's punishment came as a result of his involvement with the Houston Astros' cheating scandal. Roenicke was named interim manager in February after the Red Sox fired Cora.

Even if Roenicke kept the interim title, it was expected that he'd continue as the Red Sox manager in 2020. He spearheaded their spring training efforts before MLB put an indefinite pause on play amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"He's awesome," reliever Matt Barnes told reporters in February. I think it will be nice having a familiar face with somebody who knows the guys, who's been there, who has the experience that he has."

It's unclear if Roenicke will receive a new contract as part of the interim tag being removed. The 63-year-old served as the bench coach under Cora in 2018 and 2019, coming over after a two-year stint as the Los Angeles Angels' third base coach.

Roenicke managed the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 to 2015, posting a 342-331 record. In his first season, the franchise won its first division championship in 29 years, reaching the NLCS before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals.